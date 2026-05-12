The PGA Championship – the year's second major – is billed as one of the deepest fields in golf but can anyone compete with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at Aronimink this week?

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Scheffler is the defending champion after a dominant five-stroke victory at Quail Hollow last year, while McIlroy has his sights set on more majors after back-to-back wins at The Masters.

Battling for the winner's share of the eight-figure prize money will be the PGA Tour's two in-form players – World No.3 Cameron Young and Sheffield's Matt Fitzpatrick – as well as the rest of the sport's big names.

The PGA Championship may be the least prestigious of the four golf majors but when the best players in the world come together, there are always fireworks.

Radio Times brings you all the details about how to watch PGA Championship 2026.

How to watch PGA Championship 2026 on TV and live stream

PGA Championship 2026 tees off on Thursday 14 May 2026 and will run until Sunday 17 May 2026 with the final round taking place on that day.

You can watch PGA Championship 2026 live on Sky Sports from 1pm on Thursday and Friday and 3pm over the weekend days.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

PGA Championship 2026 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 14 May

Live coverage of the 1st round (12:30pm)

Friday 15 May

Live coverage of the 2nd round (12:30pm)

Saturday 16 May

Live coverage of the 3rd round (3pm)

Sunday 17 May

Live coverage of the 4th round (4pm)

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