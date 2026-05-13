It's PGA Championship week! The best golfers on the planet will tee off at Aronimink, in Pennsylvania, on Thursday in the opening round of the year's second major.

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Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion after a dominant victory at Quail Hollow last year and back-to-back Masters champion Rory McIlroy has made it all too clear that he's hungry for more major success but they will face plenty of competition from what is often billed as the deepest field in golf.

In round 1, McIlroy plays alongside Jordan Spieth, who only needs to win the PGA Championship to complete the career grand slam, and LIV Golf 's Jon Rahm, while Scheffler has been grouped with English duo Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose.

It may lack the history or prestige of the other majors but whether it's Dustin Johnson's final hole heartbreak at Whistling Straits or the World No.1's run-in with the authorities at Valhalla, the PGA Championship rarely fails to deliver on drama.

There will be twists and turns to come over the next four days at Aronimink

Radio Times brings you all the details about PGA Championship 2026 tee times.

PGA Championship 2026 tee times

All UK time.

Round 1 - Thursday 14 May

Starting on 1st hole

11:45 am – Braden Shattuck (USA), Alex Fitzpatrick (ENG), Ben Griffin (USA)

11:56 am – Francisco Bide (ARG), Harry Hall (ENG), Ryan Gerard (USA)

12:07 pm – John Keefer (USA), Rico Hoey (PHI), Nicolai Højgaard (DEN)

12:18 pm – Shaun Micheel (USA), Michael Brennan (USA), Garrick Higgo (RSA)

12:29 pm – YE Yang (KOR), Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Matt McCarty (USA)

12:40 pm – Lucas Glover, Tom McKibbin (NIR), Stephan Jaeger (GER)

12:51 pm – Daniel Brown (ENG), Adrien Saddier (FRA), Harris English (USA)

1:02 pm – Jacob Bridgeman (USA), Bud Cauley (USA), Alex Noren (SWE)

1:13 pm – Chris Kirk (USA), Max Greyserman (USA), Kristoffer Reitan (NOR)

1:24 pm – Maverick McNealy (USA), Thomas Detry (BEL), Pádraig Harrington (IRL)

1:35 pm – Ryan Lenahan (USA), Ryan Fox (NZL), Kazuki Higa (JPN)

1:46 pm – Jared Jones (USA), Michael Kim (USA), Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)

1:57 pm – Tyler Collet (USA), Kota Kaneko (JPN), Brandt Snedeker (USA)

5:15 pm – Andrew Novak (USA), John Parry (ENG), Jordan Gumberg (USA)

5:26 pm – Ben Polland (USA), Kurt Kitayama (USA), Nico Echavarria (COL)

5:37 pm – Akshay Bhatia (USA), Ricky Castillo (USA), Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)

5:48 pm – Luke Donald (ENG), Jesse Droemer (USA), Stewart Cink (USA)

5:59 pm – Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), JJ Spaun (USA), Max Homa (USA)

6:10 pm – Ben Kern (USA), JT Poston (USA), Russell Henley (USA)

6:21 pm – Adam Scott (AUS), Corey Conners (CAN), Daniel Berger (USA)

6:32 pm – Viktor Hovland (NOR), Collin Morikawa (USA), Shane Lowry (IRL)

6:43 pm – Chris Gotterup (USA), Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

6:54 pm – Cameron Young (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA), Justin Thomas (USA)

7:05 pm – Scottie Scheffler (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), Justin Rose (ENG)

7:16 pm – Zach Haynes (USA), Alex Smalley (USA), Chandler Blanchet (USA)

7:27 pm – Bernd Wiesberger (AUT), Sudarshan Yellamaraju (CAN), Andy Sullivan (ENG)

Starting on 10th hole

11:50 am – Aldrich Potgieter (RSA), David Puig (ESP), Denny McCarthy (USA)

12:01 pm – William Mouw (USA), Chris Gabriele (USA), Taylor Pendrith (CAN)

12:12 pm – Tom Hoge (USA), Bryce Fisher (USA), Joaquin Níemann (CHI)

12:23 pm – Keith Mitchell (USA), Billy Horschel (USA), Ian Holt (USA)

12:34 pm – Gary Woodland (USA), Jason Day (AUS), Sam Burns (USA)

12:45 pm – Wyndham Clark (USA), Cameron Smith (AUS), Brian Harman (USA)

12:56 pm – Patrick Cantlay (USA), Min Woo Lee (AUS), Sahith Theegala (USA)

1:07 pm – Si Woo Kim (KOR), Derek Berg (USA), Joe Highsmith (USA)

1:18 pm – Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Ludvig Åberg (SWE), Rickie Fowler (USA)

1:29 pm – Xander Schauffele (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA), Tyrrell Hatton (ENG)

1:40 pm – Rory McIlroy (NIR), Jordan Spieth (USA), Jon Rahm (ESP)

1:51 pm – Daniel Hillier (NZL), Ryan Vermeer (USA), Max McGreevy (USA)

2:02 pm – Paul McClure (USA), Mikael Lindberg (SWE), Angel Ayora (ESP)

5:10 pm – Michael Block (USA), Rasmus Højgaard (DEN), Dustin Johnson (USA)

5:21 pm – Mark Geddes (ENG), Steven Fisk (USA), David Lipsky (USA)

5:32 pm – Sungjae Im (KOR), Austin Hurt (USA), Casey Jarvis (RSA)

5:43 pm – Andrew Putnam (USA), Michael Kartrude (USA), Matt Wallace (ENG)

5:54 pm – Martin Kaymer (GER), Elvis Smylie (AUS), Davis Riley (USA)

6:05 pm – Jason Dufner (USA), Haotong Li (CHN), Jimmy Walker (USA)

6:16 pm – Nick Taylor (CAN), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (DEN), Jordan Smith (ENG)

6:27 pm – Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Patrick Reed (USA), Pierceson Coody (USA)

6:38 pm – Brian Campbell (USA), Adam Schenk (USA), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

6:49 pm – Marco Penge (ENG), Sepp Straka (AUT), Patrick Rodgers (USA)

7:00 pm – Aaron Rai (ENG), Travis Smyth (AUS), Sami Välimäki (FIN)

7:11 pm – Sam Stevens (USA), Jayden Schaper (RSA), Garrett Sapp (USA)

7:22 pm – Timothy Wiseman (USA), Matti Schmid (GER), Austin Smotherman (USA)

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