❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
PGA Championship 2026 tee times: Full schedule today
Your guide to PGA Championship 2026 timings as the competition begins at Augusta National.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Wednesday, 13 May 2026 at 4:54 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Ad