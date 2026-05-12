Prime Video has released a selection of first-look images for its upcoming action comedy series Ride or Die, and has also confirmed just when all eight episodes will be released.

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The full series of Ride or Die will officially be released on Wednesday 15 July 2026 on Prime Video - meaning there's only a couple of months left to wait.

The series stars and has been executive produced by Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), while it has been created by Tessa Coates (Feel Good), is being showrun by Matt Miller (Peacemaker) and directed by Peyton Reed (Ant-Man).

Also starring in the show and seen in the images are Bill Nighy (Love Actually), Ed Skrein (Jurassic World: Rebirth), Sylvia Hoeks (Twilight of the Gods), Calam Lynch (What It Feels Like for a Girl) and Savannah Steyn (The Gold). Jamie Parker (The Hack) and Jacky Ido (The Widow) will also have major roles.

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The series follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Spencer) and Judith Burton (Waddingham), who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin.

The synopsis for the series says: "When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith’s past and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down as they’re forced to go on the run together.

"It’s a race against time and a road trip across Europe, with law enforcement, highly trained assassins, and some very dangerous criminals at their heels."

Given the show's July release date, that means it will be made available just before the long-awaited fourth season of Waddingham's most high profile series thus far, Ted Lasso, is released.

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That new season is expected to arrive on Apple TV on 5 August, with new episodes arriving weekly, unlike Ride or Die's binge-drop model.

Ride or Die will be available to stream on Prime Video from Wednesday 15 July 2026. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month.

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