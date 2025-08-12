The new film sees Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali take on the lead roles and was scripted by David Koepp, who adapted Michael Crichton’s original Jurassic Park novel for Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993 original.

Rebirth also included a famous scene from that novel that never made it into the first movie despite originally being storyboarded – something director Edwards hadn't actually been aware of while making the film.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Jurassic World Rebirth.

How to watch Jurassic World Rebirth – is it streaming?

Jurassic World: Rebirth will very shortly be available to watch from the comfort of your own home – with the film set to be released for on digital platforms on Monday 18th August 2025.

That means you'll be able to rent and buy it from all the usual Premium Video On Demand services including Amazon, Google Play and YouTube, while the release on Apple TV and Sky Store is also set to include a raft of exclusive additional content including an alternate opening, deleted scenes and a look behind-the-scenes of the film.

The film was originally released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 2nd July and opened to impressive box office figures. And if you'd still rather catch it on the big screen then fear not – the film is still showing in several cinemas around the UK, so you're not too late!

Will Jurassic World Rebirth be free on any streaming platforms?

There's no word yet on whether the film will eventually be added to any of the subscription-based services such as Netflix, NOW or Prime Video in the UK – but should we hear otherwise we'll update this page accordingly.

In the US, it will be streaming on Peacock – but that platform doesn't exist in the UK.

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer

If you're still not sure whether to rent or buy the film – or perhaps to see it late in its theatrical run – perhaps watching the trailer below will give you a better idea of what to expect.

