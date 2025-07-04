In the UK & Ireland alone, the film made $2.7 million on its opening day, which is less than the haul taken in by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but more than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Spider-Man: Homecoming, all of which opened on a Wednesday.

It is also more than double that made by big 2025 movies Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and F1 on their respective opening Wednesdays.

The film may so far be tracking to be a box office success, but critical reception has been more mixed.

The film has got a 51 per cent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, although it should be noted this is not way out of line for a Jurassic movie.

The first Jurassic Park, a beloved classic, has 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, while the first Jurassic World movie has 72 per cent.

All the other films in the franchise have 'rotten' scores on the platform, ranging from 56 per cent for The Lost World: Jurassic Park down to 29 per cent for Jurassic World Dominion.

When it comes to the box office, every film in the Jurassic World series so far has raked in over a billion dollars - whether Rebirth can achieve the same, we will have to wait and see.

The new film, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, has been scripted by David Koepp, who adapted Michael Crichton’s original Jurassic Park novel for Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film.

In the new film, he adapts one of the most famous scenes from that novel that never made it into the first movie, the river raft sequence - something director Gareth Edwards wasn't even aware of at first.

Jurassic World Rebirth is in cinemas now.

