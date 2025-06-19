Now, the killer robot is back with a bang in sequel 2.0 – bigger, bolder and just as bloodthirsty.

Considering the virality of the debut movie, and how that played into its box office success, you might think director Gerard Johnstone would be tempted to lean into the buzzy nature of the character.

Yet, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the New Zealand filmmaker claimed he wanted to avoid making a "memeable" follow-up to the original.

"It was never my intention to make a film that just became so memeable," he explained, reflecting on the first outing.

M3GAN in M3GAN 2.0. Universal Pictures

"And when I did this film, I made sure that there were some little pockets of joy that people will appreciate, but not so that it can be cut up and rehashed on TikTok or whatever, because that just seems so cynical and, you know, antithetical to creativity in a way.

"So no, I wasn't really thinking about that [going viral]. I'm sure the marketing department were, but that's for them to worry about…"

While there were no cynical attempts to create TikTok-worthy clips, though, there are undoubtedly moments that will get fans talking when they leave the cinema.

Stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, who play the creator of M3GAN and her niece respectively, admit there are a few scenes that they expect to make waves – although they remained tight-lipped on what they were.

"There's a couple [of big moments]... it's hard not to spoil them," said Williams. "You have one stunt in particular…"

"Yeah, that was fun," McGraw responded. "Really, just every day was fun."

"I love the non-spoiler answer: every day was fun. It's perfect. Print that," Williams laughed.

As for what that stunt is? Viewers will have to wait until the film hits cinemas to find out.

M3GAN 2.0 is in cinemas from Friday 27th June.

