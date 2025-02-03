Given the film went on to post very impressive numbers at the box office, banking $181 million on a $12 million budget, there was never any question that a sequel would soon arrive, and now we've got our first teaser for the follow-up.

The short clip premiered during the Grammy Awards on Sunday 2nd February and saw the doll sassily walking into frame and showing off some more of her top-notch dance moves, before winking into the camera and saying: "Miss me?" We sure did, M3G, we sure did.

In addition to the new sequel, a spin-off film titled SOULM8TE is also on the way next year, so this looks like a horror franchise that is here to say.

But what will actually happen in M3GAN 2.0? And who is joining the cast? Read on for everything you need to know, including the film's release date.

It's been confirmed that M3GAN 2.0 will be released on Friday 27th June 2025 – around two-and-a-half years after the original.

Initially, it had been dated for a January 2025 release but that was delayed until May before eventually moving to its new date in June.

M3GAN 2.0 cast

The sequel will see Girls star Allison Williams return as roboticist and M3GAN developer Gemma, while child actor Violet McGraw is back as her niece Cady – who she had gifted the rogue doll.

Meanwhile, Amie Donald and Jenna Davis once again team up to play M3GAN herself – providing physical and vocal performances respectively.

Also returning are Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher) and Jen Van Epps (Time Bandits) as Gemma's colleagues Tess and Cole, while new faces include Timm Sharp (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords).

Ahsoka star Ivanna Sakhno also joins the cast in an especially crucial role – voicing a brand new doll called Amelia...

A confirmed cast list can be found below:

Violet McGraw as Cady

Allison Williams as Gemma

Amie Donald as M3GAN Jenna Davis as the voice of M3GAN

Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole

Jen Van Epps as Tess

Ivanna Sakhno as the voice of Amelia

Timm Sharp as TBC

Aristotle Athari as TBC

Jemaine Clement as TBC

M3GAN 2.0 plot

If the official plot synopsis is anything to go by, it looks like fans of the original can expect the horror, the humour and the camp factor to go up a notch in the sequel.

It reads: "Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of AI. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady, now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules.

"Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defence contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

"With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realises that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I bi**h is about to meet her match."

So looks like we can expect some major doll v doll battle sequences, and we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for at least one dance-off...

M3GAN 2.0 trailer

You can see the brief teaser trailer below. M3GAN is well and truly back.

M3GAN 2.0 will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 27th June 2025.

