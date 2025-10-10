The story involved an alternate universe in which Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker (as played by John Cena), seemingly has everything he could ever want, as well as a revenge plot by ARGUS boss Rick Flag Sr (Frank Grillo).

Introduced in Creature Commandos, the no-nonsense intelligence chief held an understandable grudge against Peacemaker, after he brutally murdered his son in the events of 2021's The Suicide Squad.

The two plot threads joined together in a dramatic last-minute twist in the Peacemaker season 2 finale, which has left viewers with big questions about the possibility of a third season.

Here's everything we know so far about the future of Peacemaker and its loveable band of characters.

Will there be a Peacemaker season 3?

John Cena as Chris/Peacemaker in Peacemaker season 2 episode 8 Sky

At the moment, it's unclear whether Peacemaker will return for season 3, with creator James Gunn instead suggesting that the characters will return in a different project.

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Superman filmmaker told Deadline that his current plans are "not exactly" a third season of the John Cena series, although he's also "not ruling it out".

The season 2 finale plants two major seeds to be explored in later chapters of the DC Universe, those being the foundation of Checkmate (a spy agency from the comics) and the portal to Salvation (a metahuman prison planet).

Either could provide the premise for a Peacemaker spin-off to "continue" developing these characters in the manner that Gunn has promised; for now, we'll just have to wait and see what he cooks up.

When could a potential Peacemaker season 3 be released?

Frank Grillo stars in Peacemaker HBO Max

If Peacemaker were to get a third season – or its story were to be continued in a related spin-off – it's tough to say exactly when we could expect such a project to launch.

After all, there was almost four years separating the first and second seasons of the show, owing largely to the major DC Studios reboot and further exacerbated by the Hollywood strikes that gripped 2023.

With the new DC Universe now moving forward at pace, with projects like Supergirl, Lanterns and Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow coming down the pipeline, there's reason to be hopeful for a faster turnaround this time.

However, given that Peacemaker season 2 involved the stories of Rick Flag Sr (Frank Grillo) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), it's possible that, for continuity's sake, the story may not be able to continue until post-Man of Tomorrow.

That would suggest a summer/autumn 2027 launch, but this is merely speculation for now. We'll update this page when there's a formal update from Gunn and co.

Who could star in a potential Peacemaker season 3?

(L-R) Nhut Le, Tim Meadows, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, John Cena and Jennifer Holland star in Peacemaker HBO Max

If Peacemaker were to be renewed for a third season, or spun off into a new series, we'd likely see all of the 11th Street Kids return – now organised under the sleeker branding of Checkmate.

The closing scenes of season 2 showed off the assembled team of the fledgling spy agency, led by Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt and, of course, John Cena as Peacemaker.

Also sticking around is Freddie Stroma's adorably disturbed Vigilante, Steve Agee's bumbling Economos and Nhut Le as Judomaster, a foe-turned-friend to the group, following a bonding trip through the Quantum Unfolding Chamber.

Peacemaker season 2 additions Tim Meadows (Langston Fleury) and Sol Rodríguez (Sasha Bordeaux) have also signed up for Checkmate, with their former ARGUS agents defecting over the reckless leadership of Rick Flag Sr (Frank Grillo).

We also can't rule out a return for David Denman as the alt-universe version of Chris Smith's brother, Keith, aka Captain Triumph, who looked keen for revenge when last we saw him.

Here's a round-up of potential cast members for a future Peacemaker story:

John Cena as Chris Smith aka Peacemaker

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase aka Vigilante

Steve Agee as John Economos

Nhut Le as Judomaster

Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury

Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr

David Denman as Keith Smith aka Captain Triumph

Dee Bradley Baker as Eagly

What could a potential Peacemaker season 3 be about?

John Cena stars in Peacemaker HBO Max

If Peacemaker returns for a third season, or continues in another film or series, it seems clear that the story will concern the missions of Checkmate and/or the fate of Chris Smith on Salvation.

Both have DC comic books to draw from, with the former spy agency having runs by creator Paul Kupperberg as well as prolific writers Greg Rucka and Brian Michael Bendis.

Characters associated with Checkmate in the source material include Peacemaker (Cena), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Vigilante (Stroma), Deadshot (Will Smith), Sasha Bordeaux (Rodríguez), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and GI Robot (Sean Gunn).

Suffice to say, the organisation fits in pretty neatly with the corner that DC boss James Gunn has been building out in recent years.

Meanwhile, Salvation is best known for a 2007-08 miniseries pitched by George RR Martin, and later written by Bill Willingham and Lilah Sturges, which followed a group of supervillains on the remote prison planet as they plotted a return to Earth.

Although a direct adaptation is unlikely, a variation on this idea involving Peacemaker is a possible route forward for the character in the rapidly growing DC Universe.

Is there a trailer for Peacemaker season 3?

Alas, there's nothing yet. We'll update this page if/when any new footage drops.

In the meantime, check out the final episode of the Peacemaker podcast, with James Gunn, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee, which includes a segment touching on future plans for the series and its characters.

Peacemaker seasons 1-2 are available on Sky Max and NOW.

