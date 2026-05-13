Abuser Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) looks set to finally get her comeuppance in Coronation Street, after her victim Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) made a report to the police.

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Series producer Kate Brooks teased earlier this month that there was still "bit of a journey to go" with the story, though confirmed that she would face justice.

"It's about the family falling apart, but then kind of building themselves back up again as they try desperately to kind of repair the damage that Megan's done," Brooks revealed.

"Obviously, there are soap Gods, and as in soap God's law, there'll be some kind of retribution for Megan. She cannot get off of this scot-free. We will go down the proper channels.

"Whether it goes on to plan or not, I cannot say, but it goes down quite a very big path. Will will be quite badly affected by what he's been through with Megan. It does go a bit dark as well."

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) directed Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) to the police station. ITV

The paedophile was planning to run away to France with her student, who had stolen £2,000 from the Rovers Return safe and told his family that he intended to move to Glasgow to be closer to his mother.

However, when Will's train was cancelled, taxi driver Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) thought that his insistence to still arrive at Manchester Piccadilly was suspicious. Little did he realise, Will was planning to take another cab to the airport.

The conversation soon turned to Tim's own childhood abuse, at the hands of shopkeeper Trisha. He said that at the time, he felt like he was well respected with his school mates because he was sleeping with an older woman, but in hindsight, he realised that it was wrong.

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By sharing his own story, Tim managed to coax the truth out of Will - he admitted to his sexual relationship with Megan, the fact they were expecting a baby, and wanted to start a new life.

He was less impressed to realise that he'd been driven to the police station, however. Tim told him to consider the impact his disappearance would have on his family, and questioned whether Megan would decide to leave without Will.

With that in mind, Will entered the station and spoke to the police.

In today's episode, Megan was apprehended while trying to leave the country, and hauled in for questioning by DS Lisa Connor-Swain (Vicky Myers). Megan was adamant that the interview was not only a waste of police time, but also her own.

Is this the end of Megan Walsh? ITV

Lisa said all they needed to do was ascertain whether she was responsible, and if she really had been professional throughout her career. While denying what had happened - and saying that it was all an illusion in the Driscoll family's minds - Megan was stunned to learn that Will was the one to place the complaint.

Meanwhile, Will had reservations about his actions, and told dad Ben (Aaron McCusker) that Megan would hate him for what he did to her. He still believed that they were in love, and could've had a happy life together.

Ben then broke the news that Megan was already at the airport and planning to leave when she was arrested, something which cemented to Will that she wasn't sincere about their future.

Back at the station, Lisa charged Megan with inciting a child into sexual activity, and refused her bail on the grounds that she was a potential flight risk and could cause further harm to Will.

Is this the end of Will's turmoil?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed from 7am on ITVX.

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