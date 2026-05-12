The murder investigation continues in Coronation Street next week, and there's a new suspect in the frame – Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby)!

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George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) has thrown her under the bus to clear his own name, convinced that she was the one who killed Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

The drama doesn't stop there, as Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) tells a series of lies to Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) – leaving him thoroughly confused about her intentions amid a vile online campaign against him. Plus, when news reaches Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) about Megan Walsh's (Beth Nixon) release on bail, he begins to worry about his future and makes a troubling allegation about another resident.

Elsewhere, there's some happy news for Roy Cropper (David Neilson) after his café fire.

Here's everything happening in the episodes of Coronation Street airing between Monday 18 and Friday 22 May.

6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. George Shuttleworth speaks to the police about Summer Spellman's lies

Amy Robbins as Christina Boyd, Tony Maudsley as George Shuttleworth and Harriet Bibby as Summer Spellman in Coronation Street. ITV

When Kit assures Todd that the net is tightening around Theo’s killer, his words leave Summer visibly uneasy. George is desperate to take the blame off his shoulders, and while tidying up, he strikes lucky.

He accidentally spills the contents of Summer’s bag over the floor, and is horrified to uncover a journal page describing how she wanted to put a gun to Theo’s head. As he and Christina pore over her words, they’re caught off guard when she suddenly walks back in.

Meanwhile, Kit studies Lisa’s wedding photos and spots a telling detail that could point the finger at Summer.

Summer is brought in for questioning. ITV

Following his discovery, Lisa brings her in for questioning. Todd leaps to her defence, insisting she’s innocent, while George presses Summer for more information about Theo’s death. A flashback reveals exactly what he witnessed that night...

Summer turns on George in fury, accusing him of being the real killer, and when she overhears Asha and Nina gossiping about her, Gary steps in and guides her off to the builder's yard for a cuppa.

Tensions soon rise again when Christina is caught lying to the police and urges George to tell Lisa everything he saw. He admits that he's already spoken to the police about Summer’s lies, and Christina warns that it may only be a matter of time before the police come after her too.

George and Christina have no idea they've been overheard. ITV

Little do they realise, a panicked Summer has overheard every word. Todd is stunned when he bumps into her, armed with a hold-all bag and asserting that she’s contacted her university in America and plans to leave that afternoon before the police arrest her.

As the pressure mounts, she remembers a witness who could support her alibi.

Wracked with guilt, George eventually confesses to Todd that he told Lisa about Summer and may have implicated her in Theo’s murder.

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2. Will Driscoll spirals following Megan Walsh's release

Raphael Akuwudike, Aaron McCusker, Lucas Hodgson-Wale and Pauline McLynn as Ollie, Ben, Will and Maggie Driscoll and Catherine Tyldesley as Eva Price in Coronation Street. ITV

Maggie becomes tangled in yet another web of lies, and when Ben arrives home to find Eva comforting his distraught mother, he wonders whether he can show her any mercy.

Matters worsen when he's contacted by the police with news that Megan has been released on bail. His frustration grows when Maggie turns up for a family lunch, revealing Ollie invited her along.

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) supports the youngster. ITV

During the meal, Ben breaks the news to Will that Megan is free, leaving Maggie horrified as she promises to protect him. However, his temper boils over and he shocks both Ollie and Will with a devastating revelation.

Will later confides in Tim that he can’t settle knowing his abuser is back out on bail. Ben attempts to organise a family holiday, but fresh trouble brews when Susie’s fierce loyalty to her family causes further chaos for the Driscolls.

Will accuses Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) of sexual assault. ITV

Things take another worrying turn when Ben receives a call to say Will has failed to show up for his PE exam. Bethany tracks him down to the precinct, and gently draws on her own experience of being groomed by Nathan Curtis in an attempt to help.

When she touches his hand, Will lashes out and accuses her of touching him inappropriately.

3. Jodie Ramsey is caught out by Daniel Osbourne

Olivia Frances Brown as Jodie Ramsey and Rob Mallard as Daniel Osbourne in Coronation Street. ITV

Daniel admits to Jodie that he still doesn’t feel ready to face the outside world, and with his family still believing he's staying in the Lake District, she claims that she bumped into Cassie and insists Bertie is desperately missing him.

He eventually heads to No.1 to collect his son, only to discover Bertie has been perfectly happy without him. Furious at being manipulated, Daniel confronts Jodie over her lie.

The pair are later shown a series of vile online posts by Nina, including accusations that Daniel knew about Megan grooming Will and claims he once groomed Summer himself. He confides in Jodie that the troll, known as Truthteller, must be someone who knows him personally.

Daniel realises that Jodie has lied to him. ITV

Spotting David nearby, Jodie suggests he could be behind it all. Is she trying to pass the blame onto someone else?

Later in the week, Jodie casually mentions it’s her birthday, and Daniel decides to surprise her by offering to take her out for lunch at the bistro. Nick presents her with a birthday cake as everyone joins in singing, but the mood quickly sours when Shona arrives and reveals Jodie’s birthday isn’t actually until December.

What is her game plan?

4. Sam Blakeman continues to struggle

Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman and David Neilson as Roy Cropper in Coronation Street. ITV

Haunted by his bullying from Will and Megan, Sam is left troubled by Roy’s warning that he should trust no one.

Struggling to process the unsettling advice, Sam is left more confused than ever.

5. Sarah Platt is a cause for concern

Alison King as Carla Connor-Swain and Tina O'Brien as Sarah Platt in Coronation Street. ITV

Fiz grows concerned that Sarah has lost her confidence since Jodie attacked and shares her worries with Carla. In agreement, Carla suggests that Michael should take over some of Sarah’s workload, which leaves her deeply offended.

Michael later covers when she makes a mistake with an order, but tensions boil over when she loses her temper and Carla urges her to take some time off. She heads off to the Rovers and knocks back the alcohol.

6. Roy Cropper is overjoyed to reopen his café

David Neilson as Roy Cropper, Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas, Jennie McAlpine as Fiz Dobbs and Sam Aston as Chesney Winter-Brown in Coronation Street. ITV

A Weatherfield institution is reopening next week.

The cobbles' greasy spoon has been a part of the Corrie fabric since 1978, and after being acquired by Roy Cropper back in 1997, he renamed it Roy's Rolls.

Very sadly, last month, it went up in flames when vicious Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) messed with the electrics. His adjoining flat was ruined, meaning that precious memories of late wife Hayley (Julie Hesmondhalgh) were lost forever.

In forthcoming scenes, Roy proudly unveils the café’s new look as he welcomes Fiz and Chesney inside after the refurbishment. However, as pictures show... it's exactly the same.

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed from 7am on ITVX.

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