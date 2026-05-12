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6 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Summer Spellman becomes prime suspect in Theo murder investigation
Will spirals, there's happy news for Roy, and Jodie manipulates Daniel.
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Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 12:01 am
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