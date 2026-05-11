Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) continues to be quite the enigma in Coronation Street, and we're still not entirely sure of her game plan.

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From her kleptomaniac tendencies, taking a number of bizarre items - including a picture of Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) and a book belonging to Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) - to trying to seduce brother-in-law David Platt (Jack P Shepherd), it's clear that she's deeply troubled.

It seems that her behaviour stems from the fact that sister Shona (Julia Goulding) has had what she perceives as a wonderful life, while she was left to care for their unwell father.

Now that David knows about her attempts to lure him into bed, and has told everything to Shona, things are pretty frosty at the Platt residence. Shona is under the illusion that it was an honest mistake, but David knows otherwise.

In today's episode, Jodie listened from the staircase as David told Shona that she should move out. She was furious, and retaliated by trying to suggest that there was more to their awkward bedroom encounter than met the eye.

David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) came to the conclusion that Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) had to move on. ITV

Shona brushed it off, and Jodie began to realise that the right time had come to find a new place - though it was going to be a struggle. She headed to the Viaduct Bistro for a drink, and was intrigued to hear that Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) had gone on holiday to the Lake District.

Of course, as viewers know, he's actually hiding away in his flat and avoiding his family.

His dad Ken Barlow (William Roache) said how he was away for a while, and therefore he'd been left to look after grandson Bertie (Henry Duggan). This meant he'd be out of the house while he picked him up from school, which gave Jodie an idea.

She made her way over to No.1's backyard, and desperately tried to get through the back door. Fortunately, there was a spare key under the plant pot and she entered the house.

Making herself at home in Ken's chair, she grabbed the newspaper and began to finish the crossword. However, the sound of Ken and Bertie's return meant she had to duck into the kitchen and hide behind one of the units.

To make matters worse, Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) then arrived home and walked into the kitchen to make herself a cuppa. Bertie was desperate for a chippy tea, and to appease the youngster, Ken and Amy agreed.

Jodie snuck into Ken Barlow's (William Roache) house to grab Daniel Osbourne's (Rob Mallard) keys. ITV

Before going, Ken noticed that one of the answers had been filled in on his puzzle. Jodie had been left alone again, and she quickly grabbed Daniel's keys from the sideboard.

Is he about to receive a huge shock?

Producer Kate Brooks has teased that an unlikely friendship is on the cards for the two.

"I don't think many people see it coming, but it's a really different insight into what makes them both tick," she revealed to Radio Times and other media at a recent press event.

"For the first time, Daniel's able to be truthful about how he feels, and similarly, Jodie’s able to be quite truthful with Daniel, because he's in a quite a dark place.

"There’s some interesting dynamics between them."

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed from 7am on ITVX.

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