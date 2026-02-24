Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) is walking on eggshells in Coronation Street, believing that creepy electrician Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) has broken into her home and defaced her wedding photo.

It came after he locked the door on Roy's Rolls cafe and bared his soul to her, revealing that he'd not stop thinking about the night they'd spent together at the Chariot Square Hotel.

As viewers will recall, Bernie was grieving son-in-law Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), and headed to the hotel bar to drown her sorrows. She met Mal, who was upset that his wife had been communicating with Roy Cropper (David Neilson).

Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) made Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) feel deeply uncomfortable. ITV

The pair headed back to his room, where they continued to down alcohol and she ordered drugs.

Mal tried to make a move, though she insisted that she was happily married to Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) and pulled away.

However, that brief moment of locking lips has clearly weighed heavy on his mind ever since, and he wanted the feeling to be reciprocated. Bernie warned him that she wasn't interested, and the whole ordeal clearly rattled her.

When she returned home, she was shocked to see her face had been cut out of her wedding photo.

In today's episode, it was revealed that Bernie had spent the night with daughter Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell), feeling unsafe in her own home.

Mal approached her in Victoria Gardens, insisting that she didn't have to be scared of him. But it was too late - she seemed to know what he was capable of, and thought she was being stalked.

At work, Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) mentioned that she was looking for an electrician to do some work on dad Ken Barlow's (William Roache) house, and Roy was quick to recommend Mal's services.

Roy Cropper (David Neilson) was suspicious of Bernie's connection to the newcomer. ITV

Bernie shut him down, saying that he couldn't be trusted and she felt like there was something not quite right about him.

However, although Mal was very forward with the waitress and his behaviour was completely out of order, he wasn't the one who cut Bernie's face out of the photo.

That night, Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances-Brown) delved deep into her box of trinkets and retrieved the circular piece of photo.

Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) is keeping a box of trinkets. ITV

This came just hours after she met up with a schoolgirl who she apparently used to care for. The girl, Olivia, implored her to return back to their family, though Jodie was insistent that she had a new life and couldn't.

When Olivia asked about her current circumstances, she claimed she was living in witness protection.

What is Jodie hiding, and why has she targeted Bernie?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

