Carla Connor (Alison King) gets more than she bargained for in Coronation Street next week, as a baby is dropped off on her doorstep!

The child is brother Rob's (Marc Baylis) daughter, and she's left with no choice but to take care of it. Fiancée Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) tries to talk her round to the idea, but how will she respond?

Meanwhile, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) learns that dad Jim (Charles Lawson) has died. Little does he realise, in the moments prior to receiving the news, Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) was planning to cement the next step of their relationship.

Elsewhere, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) fears for her future, and Lily Platt (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) makes a shocking discovery at No. 8.

Here's a look at everything happening in the episodes of Coronation Street between Monday, 2nd and Friday, 6th March.

8 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Steve McDonald receives tragic news about dad Jim

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) receives some tragic news. ITV

Cassie is all set to pop the question, as Tim (Joe Duttine) shepherds an unsuspecting Steve towards Victoria Gardens.

However, just as the moment looms, Steve receives a phone call to say that Jim has died. The proposal is instantly shelved, and Cassie is left disheartened.

Later, in the Rovers, they raise a glass to Jim’s memory. Tracy’s (Kate Ford) eagle eyes clock Cassie’s glam outfit, and then spots her slipping something into Mary’s (Patti Clare) pocket.

Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) was planning to pop the question. ITV

Has she twigged that Cassie was gearing up to propose?

As Steve breaks down to Tim and later discusses funeral plans with Ben and Cassie, Tracy realises he has no idea what nearly happened.

2. Brody Michaelis digs for information on Mal Roper's attack

Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) was arrested for Mal Roper's (Tim Treloar) attack. ITV

Following Bernie's (Jane Hazlegrove) arrest, Brody (Ryan Mulvey) starts digging, quizzing Kit (Jacob Roberts) and Sarah (Tina O'Brien) about the attack on Mal (Tim Treloar).

Their shared, shifty glances say more than words ever could, and Brody quickly senses that they're covering something up.

He reports back to Bernie, who wastes no time confronting Kit. Feeling cornered, Kit finally confesses what really went down.

3. Debbie Webster feels betrayed by Lou Michaelis

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) fears dying behind bars. ITV

In the prison, Debbie helps Lou (Farrell Hegarty) make bracelets for her kids, but when Paula (Kelli Hollis) tries to swipe one, Lou stands her ground and pays the price.

Debbie later finds her cellmate battered and bruised. Sally (Sally Dynevor), Brody and the girls are horrified when they visit Lou and see the damage.

Meanwhile, Carl (Jonathan Howard) turns on the charm during Debbie’s visit, tugging at her heartstrings until she agrees to hand over more cash. Sally overhears and bluntly warns Debbie that Carl is playing her.

Lou Michaelis (Farrell Hegarty) voices her concerns to Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor). ITV

Debbie leaps to his defence, but knows that there's something strange going on. Back in her cell, she frets over her son and her worsening dementia, confiding in Lou that she can’t bear spending what could be her final months locked up.

Lou calls Sally to share how low Debbie is feeling - and she's furious at the betrayal.

4. Surprise baby drama for Carla Connor and Lisa Swain

Carla Connor (Alison King) is stunned by the arrival of baby Connie. ITV

Carla opens her front door to a jaw-dropping sight: a baby in a car seat, left on the doorstep!

Lisa chases down the fleeing woman and learns the child is Connie, daughter of Rob and prison officer Mandy. The grandmother needs someone to care for her while she’s in hospital, and that duty has been bestowed to Carla.

Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis) is the father.

She refuses outright, despite Lisa reminding her she’s Connie’s aunt and that the alternative is foster care. Sleepless nights soon follow as Connie cries, and Carla, Lisa, Betsy (Sydney Martin) and Ryan (Ryan Prescott) are forced to confront a new normal.

Later, Carla gently bounces Connie on her knee as they watch TV, and Lisa wonders if a breakthrough is on the cards.

5. George Shuttleworth receives a tirade of abuse online

George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) realises that the undertakers has been targeted online. ITV

George (Tony Maudsley) is reeling after discovering a string of fake one-star reviews posted about the undertakers, and he’s convinced Annie is behind them.

Glenda (Jodie Prenger) fires back online with glowing five-star reviews in a bid to stem the tide. Christina (Amy Robbins) ups the ante, revealing she’s reported Annie to the police for defamation.

But the drama escalates when George is hauled in for questioning over Annie’s fraud claims. He calls a crisis meeting with Christina and Glenda, only for a call from his solicitor to derail it.

How will George wriggle his way out of this one?

6. Harper Platt undergoes surgery to remove the mass

David and Shona Platt (Jack P. Shepherd and Julia Goulding) are worried about baby Harper. ITV

At the hospital, David (Jack P. Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) anxiously watch as staff prepare baby Harper for surgery. On Jodie’s suggestion, the other Platts arrive to show support.

News filters through that Harper has suffered a minor bleed, and panic quickly takes hold. Overwhelmed, David lashes out and orders everyone to leave.

Jodie hugs him tightly before heading out, where a new mum mistakes her for Harper’s mother and assumes David is her husband. Will she correct her?

Eventually, David and Shona emerge to find the family waiting anxiously in the car park. Will Harper be ok?

7. Lily Platt learns of Shona Ramsey's meddling

Lily Platt (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) discovers Jodie Ramsey's (Olivia Frances Brown) box of trinkets. ITV

Lily stumbles across Jodie’s secret box hidden of trinkets under the stairs, discovering a cut-out photo of Bernie and Brian’s (Peter Gunn) book that was stolen from The Kabin.

Why did she target her neighbours?

At the hospital, the mum from earlier approaches Jodie again and asks about “her daughter.” As Jodie speaks about Harper’s operation, she freezes, discovering that Shona is stood right behind her.

Back on the cobbles, Lily confronts Jodie with the Alahans' incriminating photo. Can Jodie talk her way out of it?

8. Todd Grimshaw is desperate for cash

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is saddened when Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) returns. ITV

Theo (James Cartwright) returns early from visiting his mum in Doncaster, and Todd (Gareth Pierce) is forced to ask for money to buy him a birthday present. Theo hands over £200 but makes it clear it needs to cover dinner too.

Todd’s confidence falters when a message flashes up on his phone - his account is in arrears and services will be cut off unless he pays up.

With bills mounting, will Todd resort to desperate measures?

