Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) is facing an uncertain future in Coronation Street, having been imprisoned for causing death by dangerous driving – something she didn't even do.

The stalwart was dragged into the driver's seat by wicked Carl (Jonathan Howard), and even though Debbie knew she wasn't responsible, she decided to take the blame.

A number of residents – namely Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) – have torn strips off her, seeing her supposedly reckless actions as the cause of Billy Mayhew's (Daniel Brocklebank) death.

For weeks, viewers were left in the dark about why she wanted to protect her 'brother'. It soon transpired that she was actually his mother, and had allowed him to be raised by her father and stepmother.

Earlier this week, hearing that her young-onset dementia symptoms could worsen as a result of a stint at His Majesty's Pleasure, a guilt-ridden Carl decided that the time had come to own up to his wrongdoings.

Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) refused to believe that Debbie (Sue Devaney) is his mother. ITV

However, Debbie hit back by revealing her true identity to him, and he spiralled. He said she deserved to spend the rest of her life behind bars, and that he not only wouldn't be confessing, but wouldn't visit her either.

In today's episode, ahead of her appearance in court, Debbie was stunned to find Carl's key to her flat behind the bar at the Chariot Square Hotel. She knew that she couldn't face the occasion without him, and rushed to the cafe where he reaffirmed his hatred for her.

She was completely and utterly broken, and had no choice but to accept her fate.

The judge initially went to serve a four-year sentence, but took a number of factors – such as her guilty plea and long-term health condition into account. As a result, she was handed two years and eight months inside.

Debbie screamed out to husband Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan), asking to kiss him before she was taken away.

Debbie was sentenced to two years, eight months in prison. ITV

In the cell, she began to remove her false eyelashes when the noise of the fellow prisoners around her began to intensify. Seeming to lose her vision, she cried for someone to help her.

News soon reached her family that she had suffered yet another mini stroke, and had been rushed to receive medical attention. The gravity of her unfortunate situation immediately sunk in when she realised that she was handcuffed to the hospital bed.

Will Carl ever confess?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

