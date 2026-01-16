Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) has lashed out in Coronation Street amid her grief for late father figure Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), who perished in the multi-vehicle pile-up earlier this month.

Billy was driving a minibus back to Weatherfield when it collided with a series of other vehicles, and it seemed like it was every man for himself – nobody stopped to consider whether he could escape.

When ex-boyfriend Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) realised that he was still stuck inside, he sent abusive partner Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) to rescue him.

However, Theo used this as an opportunity to silence Billy and stop him from exposing his abhorrent behaviour towards Todd.

Summer (Harriet Bibby) is grieving her father Billy (Daniel Brocklebank). ITV

In the aftermath, police have concluded that Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) is responsible for the incident, as a result of 'brother' Carl (Jonathan Howard) dragging her lifeless body behind the wheel to frame her.

Debbie seemed to be largely unbothered by what had happened. She accepted that she was the driver, ignored her family's concern, and pleaded guilty.

However, it later transpired that she did this out of intense guilt, with it being revealed to viewers that she is actually Carl's mother, seemingly handing him over to her father Bill and step-mother Elaine to raise as their own in 1986.

In today's episode, Debbie began to put her affairs in order, well aware that she was likely to be sent down.

After cancelling her honeymoon and telling husband Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) that she was going to transfer the business accounts to her, he headed out and realised that the crash – and Debbie's supposed involvement – was the talk of the cobbles.

Meanwhile, at the undertakers, Summer broke down upon witnessing Billy's body being delivered from the morgue. She was in complete and utter disbelief over his death, having previously told Todd that she wakes each morning and experiences the pain again.

Debbie (Sue Devaney) has accepted responsibility. ITV

Just around the corner, Debbie had met up with Ronnie and was enjoying a laugh, unaware of the unfolding situation.

Summer stormed over and accused her of murdering Billy, slapping her across the face. Ronnie tried to calm Debbie down, though she agreed with Summer that she was the one responsible.

Will Carl ever get his comeuppance?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

