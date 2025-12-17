This article contains reference to domestic abuse and coercive control that some readers may find upsetting.

Trapped Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) has been left in another impossible situation in Coronation Street, amid his abuse at the hands of boyfriend Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

It's been a whirlwind year for the couple, whose relationship ultimately caused the separation between Theo and his wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson). Resenting his sexuality, we discovered that this was as a result of the conversion therapy that he'd been subjected to during his marriage.

A fresh start was on the cards for the pair, but Theo quickly began to display worrying changes in behaviour and would often behave violently and erratically over the smallest inconvenience. In more recent weeks, Theo has smashed Todd's face into a mirror and forced him to partake in a strict fitness regime.

Todd's loved ones are beginning to suspect something odd is going on... ITVT

We then saw Todd buy special photo frames that contained hidden cameras. He was obviously planning to collate evidence that would prove that Theo is not the man he thought he was.

In Monday's standalone instalment of the ITV soap, Todd realised that he was being tracked through his fitness watch and decided to call time on their relationship. Sadly, this had horrific consequences.

Theo goaded Todd into fighting with him, and during their scuffle, the abuser was sent flying backwards and through a coffee table, which rendered him unconscious. Police then swarmed the flat, and Todd was arrested and brought in for questioning.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Theo painted Todd as the villain - something which continued in today's episode.

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) explained to Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) that she had seen their flat in a state, with furniture and broken items strewn around the floor. They struggled to believe that Todd's anger would worsen to a point that he would lash out, especially at someone he supposedly loved, and wondered if there was more to the tale.

Will Todd be ok? ITV

They weren't alone in having suspicions. George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) was invited to lunch with the couple, and noticed that Todd couldn't mask his unease while Theo pretended that it was a minor disagreement that had ended in disaster.

Once alone, Theo grabbed Todd's laptop and disappeared to the bedroom where he surveyed the footage that had been recorded through the hidden camera and made a few edits.

In a disgusting move, he made it look like Todd was the one in the wrong, and that he was the innocent party.

Is Todd trapped, or will he find a way to open up about his abuse?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support.

