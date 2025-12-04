Coronation Street is lining up a special, standalone episode following Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) abuse of Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

The instalment has been filmed through hidden cameras and police body cams, as a domestic incident is reported on the cobbles.

Meanwhile, Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker) is hot on son Will's (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) heels when he heads to the hotel for an afternoon in the sheets with Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon).

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) has some news, and there's drama for Abi and Carl Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine and Jonathan Howard).

Here's a look at everything happening in Weatherfield between Monday 15th and Friday 19th December.

5 Coronation Street spoilers

1. The police intervene after another Todd Grimshaw and Theo Silverton incident

A special episode will be from the point of view of hidden cameras. ITV

In a single strand instalment, police swarm the cobbles after reports of a domestic incident. A series of flashbacks then take us to a moment when Theo's abuse escalates, through the point of view of Todd's hidden camera, CCTV and police body cams.

Is this the end of the road for Theo?

The next day, Todd cleans up the breakages in the flat as he comes to terms with how bad things have got. Bernie has seen just how bad the scene was, and tells George that she thinks there's more to the situation than meets the eye.

Will Todd be ok? ITV

Alongside Christina, he decides to pay the couple a visit and offer Todd his job back. He puts on a brave face when questions about the row are posed, but will the truth be outed?

2. Will Driscoll is caught in the act with Megan Walsh

Ben comes knocking on Will and Megan's hotel room door... ITV

Will tells Bernie that he hasn't got any mates in Weatherfield, and she calls in Brody to strike up a friendship. Megan puts a smile on his face when she promises him a training session, and Daniel notices how besotted he seems.

Brody calls by and invites himself along to the training session, something which frustrates Will. He's even more infuriated when he suggests asking Megan out.

Later in the week, it's Will's birthday. Ben and Eva pretend they haven't organised anything special, so he heads out to meet Megan instead.

Brody eyes up Megan. ITV

They secretly spend the afternoon in one another's arms at the Chariot Square Hotel, unaware that his family have pulled out all the stops to make his 16th a memorable day.

As Will confesses his love for Megan, Maggie is confused as to why he's ignored her calls. Steve tells Ben that he saw his son heading into the hotel, and he charges over – hammering on the door.

Is his game up?

3. Dee-Dee Bailey is moving on – and brother James isn't happy

Dee-Dee has some news. ITV

Dee-Dee has to deal some news to Ed – she's got a new job. He's delighted for her and plans a meal for everyone at the bistro.

However, when she drops another bombshell, the family are shocked to the core. James is in disbelief and fails to show up to the event, leaving Dee-Dee saddened.

4. Joanie Michaelis lashes out at Sally Metcalfe

Joanie is missing her mum. ITV

Joanie and Shanice are caught red-handed trying to steal a bottle of Prosecco from the corner shop.

Noticing that they're clearly troubled by something, Sally and Tim decide to spoil the girls with a lavish Christmas themed brekkie.

Sally's Christmas tree is sent crashing to the ground. ITV

It doesn't go to plan though, as when Joanie is banned from attending a party with a girl from the year above her, she throws an almighty tantrum. Just as Fiz, Hope and Ruby arrive, Joanie knocks over the Christmas tree and angrily tells Sally that she'll never replace her mum Lou.

5. Abi Webster notices something strange on Carl's phone

Abi is suspicious... ITV

James makes a drunken mistake and texts Carl, something which he later regrets and instructs him to ignore it.

However, when Carl reveals that he's lost his phone, the pair hope that Abi hasn't seen it.

He luckily manages to locate the device, but before he can delete the evidence, Abi spies something over his shoulder.

