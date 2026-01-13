The drama doesn't stop in Coronation Street next week, as Shona Platt's (Julia Goulding) estranged sister Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) makes her mark on Weatherfield.

She's seemingly adamant to drag her sibling through the mud, while Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) spills on the circumstances that he found her in on the night of the multi-vehicle pile-up.

Meanwhile, as Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) wars with Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) over the potential sale of her Rovers share, Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker) takes unwell and is rushed to – straight into the direction of son Will (Lucas Hodgson Wale) and his groomer Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon).

Elsewhere, there could be hope for Swarla with thanks to the late Hayley Cropper, and Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) faces the wrath of Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall).

Here's everything happening in Coronation Street between Monday 19th and Friday 23rd January 2026.

5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Ben Driscoll is close to discovering Will's disturbing secret

Are Will (Lucas Hodgson Wale) and Megan (Beth Nixon) about to be caught? ITV

Eva pretends to be shocked when Leanne suggests that she would like to buy Maggie out of the pub, but it doesn't take long for the mother-in-law from hell to realise what's going on.

The women begin to bicker when Leanne offers £160k for her share, and Maggie takes a tumble when she falls over Leanne's bag. They're unaware that Ben is beginning to feel unwell when retrieving the beer delivery. He clutches his chest in pain and suffers heart palpitations...

Meanwhile, having explained that she's going away for a while, Will wonders whether Megan is ill. They're at A&E, unaware that his dad is making his way to the hospital too.

Ben (Aaron McCusker) takes a turn for the worse. ITV

As Ben recovers, Eva and Maggie call a truce for the sake of his health, while Will implores Megan to dump Daniel as it's hurting him to see them together. She heads for dinner with him, and is warmed by his apology for coming on too strong.

However, when he suggests reporting the teen to Mrs Crawshaw for harassment, she's stunned.

Why is Lee (Oscar Aldersley) seeking out Megan?

Later in the week, one of Will's old running mates from Hull, Lee, turns up in Weatherfield. He takes a call from Megan and then asks her to meet him in the ginnel.

What is their game?

2. Jodie Ramsey makes it her mission to ruin Shona Platt

Jodie (Olivia Frances Brown) bears a grudge with Shona (Julia Goulding). ITV

Finally alone with Shona, Jodie decides to rake up the past and challenge her sister for abandoning her with their awful parents. She's clearly on a mission to ruin Shona's character, and begins to drip poison into Lily's ear about their past.

The next day, as the siblings head to Roy's Rolls for some brekkie, Jodie is spooked by the sight of Kit and does a runner. Shona is naturally intrigued, and when Jodie fails to give any answers, she asks the copper instead.

He explains that they met in the woods near Connelton following the car crash, and that he found her wrists bound with cable ties. It seemed to him that she was trying to escape someone.

Kit (Jacob Roberts) explains the circumstances in which he found Jodie. ITV

Meanwhile, Jodie attends a domestic violence support group and listens intently to a fellow attendee's story about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her partner. When she returns home to No. 8, she begins to suffer a meltdown and Bethany flags her behaviour to David and Shona.

Later, Jodie offers to land a helping hand at the caff in Nina's absence, and enjoys a flirtatious moment with Carl. Abi warns her against it, while over at the hospital, Shona tells David that she's trying to find their dad so she can work out what happened.

3. Nina Lucas is suspicious of Roy Cropper's penpal

Amid his pen pal mystery, Roy begins to write another letter to Alice. Nina teases him – saying that perhaps it's time to take their relationship to the next level - and he's deeply offended.

Later, the two begin to discuss Alice's authenticity and that it's unlikely that she's a catfisher.

But is she everything that she seems?

4. The memory of Hayley Cropper could reunite Carla Connor and Lisa Swain

Roy (David Neilson) and Carla (Alison King) reflect on Hayley. ITV

Betsy plays matchmaker in a desperate bid to recover her family dynamic, and tries to drive Carla and Lisa back together. Roy is in a reflective mood and tells Lisa that it's the anniversary of Hayley's death and he's planning to visit the boating lake where he scattered her ashes.

Following their conversation, he urges Carla to make amends with her ex-fiancée as Hayley would want her to be happy. She notes that their departed loved one would want him to be happy too.

The next day, Carla is stunned when Ryan hands her a letter from Lisa, inviting her to lunch at the Bistro. She can't resist texting her back, but turns off her phone while having lunch with a client at the hotel.

A drunken Lisa (Vicky Myers) barges into the hotel. ITV

Lisa is furious to be ghosted and barges her way into the restaurant, making a huge scene before drowning her sorrows at the bar. When she wakes up hungover, she's clearly forgotten her outburst.

Sally calls by at No. 6 to give some post to Carla, and begins to pour her heart out about her marriage woes. She's overwhelmed and exasperated given her own situation, and calls Tim to take his wife home.

5. Tyrone Dobbs rounds on Carl Webster

Tyrone (Alan Halsall) lashes out at Carl (Jonathan Howard). ITV

Kevin is deeply troubled following recent events and looks at a photo of him and Debbie in happier times. Enraged, he begins to trash his living room and is spotted by Tyrone.

Ty' can't believe that Carl has left a trail of damage in his path and goes to the Street Cars flat to confront him. Wielding his crutch, he pins Carl against the wall and demands the truth.

