We now finally know the identity of Emmerdale returnee Graham Foster's (Andrew Scarborough) mystery hostage Jodie (Olivia Frances Brown) in Coronation Street.

The character first appeared during the epic Corriedale crossover at the beginning of the week, following a multi-vehicle pile-up on a dark and stormy road in Connelton.

A van joined the queue of traffic that was backed up along the thoroughfare due to the closure of the M62, and the sinister-looking driver – later revealed to be Graham – wasn't best pleased.

He glanced backwards at a tied and bound woman in the back.

Emmerdale's Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) was keeping Jodie hostage. ITV

Fortunately, by the end of the instalment, she managed to escape and ran off into the nearby woodland. Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) wasn't far behind and called out for her to stop, and when she turned backwards, she lost her footing and hit a tree.

As he inspected cable ties around her wrists, we saw an intriguing tattoo that matched the one that Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) has on her back.

Now in Hotten General, it was surely only a matter of time before the women came face-to-face.

In today's episode, Shona and husband David (Jack P Shepherd) were concerned ahead of her operation. Having gone into premature labour, she needed the surgery to ensure her baby – who has a potentially cancerous mass on her neck – would survive.

David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona (Julia Goulding) were nervous ahead of her operation. ITV

Fortunately, the procedure was a success and the couple gathered in the intensive care unit to watch over their little one.

Shona had decided not to choose a name in case she didn't survive, but David had already thought of something. Having spoken to the doctor who had performed the op earlier in the day, David took inspiration from his surname – Harper.

Outside, Jodie peered through the blinds, having first noticed Shona being wheeled through the corridors. The nurse noticed her intrigue, and asked whether she was a proud mother of one of the babies in ICU.

Jodie explained she wasn't a mother, but an auntie.

How will Shona react to seeing her sister, and why are they estranged? Will we finally learn what she has to do with Graham?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

