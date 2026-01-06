The drama never stops for the residents of Coronation Street, and in the week after the impressive Emmerdale crossover, there's still a lot to unpack.

Becky Swain's (Amy Cudden) reign of terror may finally be over when furious daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) visits her in prison, and as for Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney), she's on the wrong side of one local who blames her for Billy Mayhew's (Daniel Brocklebank) death.

But will she listen to brother Carl (Jonathan Howard) and plead guilty?

Elsewhere, newcomer Jodie (Olivia Frances Brown) makes herself very comfortable at the Platt residence, and Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) fears she may be pregnant with pupil Will Driscoll's (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) baby.

Here's a look at everything happening in Coronation Street next week between Monday, 12th and Friday, 16th January.

5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Betsy Swain visits Becky in prison

Becky (Amy Cudden) meets with daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin). ITV

Betsy is furious to hear that Becky intends to take Lisa down with her, and goes to visit her wicked mother in prison. She's infuriated by her behaviour and without mincing her words, tells her how she really feels.

Becky is left enraged, but will she follow through with her threat? The next day, Carla goes to check on Betsy, who begs her to move back into No. 6. Can she move on from the fact Lisa seemed to be reunited with her ex-wife during her absence?

2. David and Shona Platt have a new housemate

Enter Jodie (Olivia Frances Brown)! ITV

Having spent the week watching David and Shona from afar, Jodie stuns the couple by revealing she was in the same crash as they were. The newcomer is discharged from hospital but begins to suffer a panic attack, and David is concerned to hear she has nowhere to stay.

Taking her home to No. 8, he introduces her to Bethany and Lily, with the latter instantly taking a liking to her. It soon becomes clear that Jodie is getting her feet firmly under the table.

She soon makes herself at home. ITV

When David and Shona return from visiting daughter Harper, they realise she's clashed with Nick. During the altercation they find that her wrist is bruised, but Jodie is reluctant to explain and says that she was escaping an abusive relationship.

Is she telling the truth, or is there more to her past with Emmerdale's Graham Foster than meets the eye?

The next day, as David and Shona gaze at Harper, an alarm sounds and they learn that she has to have an urgent blood transfusion. Will the youngster be ok?

3. Carl Webster pressures Debbie into confessing

Will Debbie (Sue Devaney) plead guilty? ITV

While Ryan looks over the hotel accounts, he realises that Carl has been squirrelling money away into his own account for months. He explains all to Debbie, who later confronts her brother about his misdemeanours.

Meanwhile, Ronnie is worried that his wife will ignore her solicitor's advice to plead not guilty to causing the accident, and is terrified at the prospect of losing her so soon after they married.

Little does he realise, Carl is dripping poison into Debbie's ear, and is trying to get her to confess to everything. She's reluctant to listen to her husband, Kevin and Bernie, and is adamant that her actions caused Billy's death.

The next day, Summer is looking for someone to blame and points the finger at her, furious to see her enjoying a laugh with Ronnie.

4. Megan Walsh fears she may be pregnant with Will Driscoll's baby

Megan (Beth Nixon) has landed in hot water. ITV

It's a dramatic week for Megan, as Will's jealousy over her relationship with Daniel intensifies. He's forced to mask his fury when he spots the new couple heading into No. 1 with a birthday cake and presents for Bertie.

Later, he's unable to control himself and confronts Megan as she walks out of the corner shop, hiding something in her bag. He wants to know whether Megan stayed at Daniel's flat, and she struggles to find an answer.

Daniel (Rob Mallard) finds his dad's car has been wrecked. ITV

During Bertie's party, Alya looks for candles in her handbag and pulls out a pregnancy test!

But is the potential baby Will's, or Daniel's?

The next day, Daniel is furious to see that someone has vandalised Ken's car, spray painting a rude symbol on the bodywork. Megan immediately knows who is to blame, and chastises Will for his immaturity.

Will Megan confess her sins? ITV

There's a lot on her mind, and she heads to Victoria Gardens for some alone time. Leanne and Eva find her sobbing, but will she tell them her predicament?

5. Todd Grimshaw and Summer Spellman struggle with his grief for Billy Mayhew

Theo (James Cartwright) is uncomfortable. ITV

Theo is awash with guilt after causing Billy's death, and has begrudgingly let Summer stay at the corner shop flat. When she arrives home with a photo of her deceased father figure, suggesting they display at his funeral, Theo's forced to put on an empathetic smile.

Todd has no idea where to begin with Billy's eulogy, and when an ambulance arrives at the undertakers to deliver his body, Summer breaks down in tears.

Will the truth ever be outed?

