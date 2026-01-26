Groomer Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) has made a desperate attempt to cover her tracks in Coronation Street.

Just days after his arrival in Weatherfield, it transpired that teenager Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson Wale) was engaging in a secret relationship with the PE coach.

The two have narrowly avoided being caught on a number of occasions – and she's now expecting his baby.

Hull-based Megan landed herself a job at Weathy High to be closer to the youngster, with colleague Daniel Osborne (Rob Mallard) falling head over heels for her. As far as he's aware, they're together, but she's still sneaking off to meet up with Will.

Are Will (Lucas Hodgson Wale) and Megan (Beth Nixon) about to be caught? ITV

Last week, one of her former students, Lee (Oscar Aldersley), arrived and was desperate to reconnect.

We discovered that Will wasn't the first of her pupils she'd had a sexual relationship with, and Lee was more than happy to divulge that.

Will was reluctant to listen, and somewhat of an argument ensued between the boys. Little did they realise, classmate Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) was listening in.

In today's episode, Megan was shocked to find Will on her doorstep early in the morning. He demanded to know whether she had ever engaged in anything with Lee, to which she quashed his claims and implied he was just infatuated with her.

Will wasn't satisfied by the explanation and charged his way into her flat, which she shares with Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson).

Lee (Oscar Aldersley) explained he'd had a sexual relationship with Megan.

Later that morning, Leanne found Will's tracksuit jacket and returned it to her at the café. She explained that it belonged to Daniel, but Sam began to have doubts.

He made his way to the Rovers to confront his peer, and although his concerns were vehemently denied - with Will explaining that he'd given the garment to a cold Megan following their morning training session - Sam wasn't convinced.

Megan promised Will that she'd shut him down, and that night, found the perfect opportunity.

Sam (Jude Riordan) was spooked by the confrontation. ITV

Sam was completing some homework in Speed Daal, and was stunned to see her approach him. She explained that if anyone was to find out what he'd been declaring, it wouldn't be very funny.

Will Sam do the right thing and speak up?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

