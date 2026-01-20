❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
8 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Theo Silverton uses Billy Mayhew's funeral to guilt trip Todd Grimshaw
Sam is onto Will and Megan, Bernie betrays Dev and Ryan is attacked.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 20 January 2026 at 12:01 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad