Emotions run high in Coronation Street next week, with some super-charged days of drama - mostly surrounding Billy Mayhew's (Daniel Brocklebank) funeral.

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) and Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) hit the bottle, with the latter enjoying drinks with a fella at the Chariot Square, while a guilt-ridden Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) uses it as an opportunity to make Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) feel even worse.

Meanwhile, Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) spots something unusual between Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson Wale) and Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon), and Roy Cropper (David Neilson) finds out some shocking information about his pen pal.

Elsewhere, Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) has her eyes on Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard), and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) finds himself in a potentially deadly situation.

Here's a look at everything going on in Coronation Street between Monday 26th and Friday 30th January.

8 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Sam Blakeman is on a mission to expose Will Driscoll and Megan Walsh

Sam (Jude Riordan) is suspicious of Megan (Beth Nixon). ITV

When Leanne shows Megan a boy's tracksuit top that she found at the flat, she quickly claims that it belongs to Daniel. Sam is suspicious, and corners Will to ask whether there's something going on between Lee and their teacher.

Will makes out that his idea is ridiculous, but when Sam spots the tracksuit top in his sports bag, it's further confirmation that there's something sinister at play.

Rushing home, Will warns Megan that they need to be careful, and she later spies an opportunity to intercept Sam while he's doing his homework at Speed Daal. How will she wriggle her way out of this one?

2. Summer Spellman hits the bottle amid her grief

An emotional time for Summer (Harriet Bibby). ITV

Summer heads down to the station and is pleased to see that Kit has managed to retrieve her stolen rucksack. Even better, the bag containing her part of Paul's ashes is still in there too.

The emotion of losing both of her dads within such a short amount of time starts to take its toll once again, and during her shift at the corner shop, she takes some booze from the fridge.

Roy is on his way to a date with pen pal Alice, and calls by Alahan's to grab some sweets. He finds the troubled girl drunk behind the counter, and has to sound the alarm.

But will this mean he misses his date?

Roy (David Neilson) finds her in a bad way. ITV

Later, Bernie calls by to see Summer and tells her that she's got a plan for Paul's ashes.

3. Roy Cropper's pen pal is hiding a huge secret

Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) introduces himself. ITV

After his disaster with Summer, Roy tells Mary that he's had to send Alice some flowers as an apology and that it seems she's forgiven him.

However, he's left confused when a man in his 50s calls at the cafe and introduces himself as Mal - Alice's husband. Roy is forced to explain himself.

4. Jodie Ramsey looks set to ignore Abi Webster's warnings about Carl

Will Jodie (Olivia Frances Brown) listen to the advice about Carl (Jonathan Howard)? ITV

Having spotted a flirtatious encounter, Abi decides to pay Jodie a visit to warn her against pursuing anything with Carl. She says he's nothing but bad news, and she should stay well away.

Shona chips in and agrees, explaining that Carl had an affair with James behind Abi's back, and that their relationship was formed as a result of infidelity, too.

How will Jodie react when he turns on the charm again?

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

5. Ryan Connor is attacked by masked robbers at the hotel

Ryan's (Ryan Prescott) life is on the line at the Chariot Square. ITV

It's a dramatic day at the Chariot Square Hotel when two masked robbers barge their way into reception and demand Ryan open the safe. Threatened with a claw hammer, he doesn't know what to do and freezes.

After getting their hands on the cash, they begin to attack him. He pleads for them to stop, just as Carl arrives.

Can he save Ryan and stop the robbers?

6. Theo Silverton is consumed with guilt at Billy Mayhew's funeral

Theo (James Cartwright) is concerned that someone has overheard him. ITV

Arrangements for Billy's funeral are underway and Theo is struggling. He'd riddled with guilt, knowing he caused his death, and seeks out the Bishop for some advice.

The Bishop suggests he isn't to blame, and says he should talk to God. When George leaves him to watch the undertakers for a moment, he sneaks into the chapel, stands over Billy's coffin and apologises for letting him die.

There's a sudden door slam, and he's horrified to think someone has overheard. But who is it?

He uses the eulogy as a way to target Todd. ITV

Meanwhile, Debbie finds Todd in Victoria Gardens and tells him that she'd like to donate £3,000 towards the funeral, still feeling responsible for what has happened. Theo spots their encounter and lashes out towards her, with Carl racing to protect his 'sister'.

It's an emotional day as Billy's friends, family and parishioners head to St. Mary's for the ceremony, and Todd breaks down as he delivers his eulogy to the congregation.

Theo steps up to deliver his own words, but in doing so manages to pin some more guilt onto a furious Todd.

Todd (Gareth Pierce) is told to be careful with his finances. ITV

At the end of the week, Theo finds a final demand letter from a credit card company among Todd's post, and insists that he cuts up his bank cards and only use cash moving forward so that he can keep a check on his spending.

7. Bernie Winter-Alahan enters self-destruct mode

Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) lashes out towards Dev. ITV

After the funeral, Bernie takes her grief out on Dev - spurting some truly horrible remarks - and retires to bed armed with a bottle of wine. He's shocked when, the next day, she hits the bottle again on a boozy night out with the girls.

Meeting with Gemma, Sally, Glenda and Christina, she knocks back the shots before announcing she's heading home. But at the bar of the Chariot Square, she downs another shot and then orders a whisky.

Roy's pen pal's hubby Mal then joins her, explaining that his wife has been having an affair and he's looking to drown his sorrows. Bernie begins to open up, and Ryan can see she's clearly had enough and asks her to leave.

Mal is also down in the dumps, and invites her up to his room. ITV

What will Bernie do when Mal invites her up to his room?

The next day, Dev is beside himself with worry, as his wife didn't return home last night. Kit and Asha assure him that she'll be ok, with an intrigued Ryan listening in. Will he divulge what he knows?

When the family head to Sally's house for Brody's birthday party, a dishevelled and shamed Bernie strolls onto the cobbles. She admits to Gemma that she messed up, and is concerned to see Mal approaching...

8. There are concerns for Kevin Webster's wellbeing

Abi heads to the garage and is shocked to find Kevin asleep in a customer's farm. He's clearly in a bad way, and she hopes that Debbie can help.

The two women discuss his recent setbacks and agree that he's neither looking after himself, or his business.

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ad

