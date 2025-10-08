Things have been amicable so far between the estranged couple, with Kevin insisting that Abi join the family for Ronnie Bailey's (Vinta Morgan) birthday meal at the Bistro.

Kevin's sister - and Ronnie's partner - Debbie (Sue Devaney) is aware of Abi and Carl's secret relationship.

While disgusted with the pair, she has chosen to keep quiet to protect an already heartbroken Kev, on condition that Carl dumped Abi - something which he didn't follow through with.

Kevin has been betrayed by his wife and brother ITV

At the party, Carl feels awkward to be sitting between his two lovers – Abi and James Bailey (Jason Callender) – with Abi clueless that Carl isn't being loyal to her.

Debbie soon notes the intimacy between Carl and Abi and demands that Abi ends things with Carl.

When Debbie then tells Kevin that he should hire a lawyer as Abi can't be trusted, Abi sees that they're having a serious conversation and assumes that Debbie is spilling the beans.

Panicking, Abi texts Carl, saying that Kevin knows about them – only to accidentally send it to Kev's phone instead!

Carl is soon tasked with getting hold of Kev's phone to delete the message, but it's not long before Abi's infidelity is revealed in front of everyone.

Faced with not only his wife's cheating, but also his half-brother's deceit, Kevin's reaction is explosive, while Debbie is upset for Kev as she conceals her own involvement in the lies.

As things calm down, Kevin makes a surprising move, but what happens next?

Later in the week, Kev will be seen ordering Abi out of his life, and throws her belongings out on the street.

Will she regret choosing Carl if his other secrets come to light?

