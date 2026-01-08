**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Thursday 8th January 2026 episode of Coronation Street, available now on ITVX and YouTube.**

The fallout from Corriedale continued in today's Coronation Street episode, airing Thursday 8th January 2026.

All eyes were on Debbie Webster (played by Sue Devaney), who was being set up by her brother, Carl (Jonathan Howard), during the fateful crash.

He was drunk-driving behind the wheel of one of the cars primarily involved in the car crash, and the wily villain quickly dragged Debbie into the driver's seat while he scarpered from the scene.

Debbie faced a tough interrogation in the police station in today's episode, as the investigating officer pressed hard to find out the truth of what happened.

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) looks set to suffer due to evil Carl.

Though it seemed she had an agenda already, and whichever way she questioned, Debbie flustered as she struggled to recall her real story amid her dementia diagnosis; one thing was clear, though, she wasn't going to throw her brother under the bus.

Back at Ronnie's (Vinta Morgan), the new husband and Kevin (Michael Le Vell) awaited news from Debbie's police investigation.

When the phone rang, it confirmed the worst: she would be charged with death by dangerous driving.

Back at the flat after Debbie returned, the family came to terms with the fact that her court date had been set, with Debbie's future in the balance.

It was just about the worst time for Carl to arrive unannounced and ask to stay with Debbie while he got himself back on his feet after a heart attack.

Kevin begged Debbie not take in the rogue, but she couldn't turn away her brother and allowed him to stay.

Kevin warned, "You'll go to jail because of him."

Will she?

