❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Coronation Street villain Carl Webster eyes up vulnerable local in ITVX release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Friday's episode of Coronation Street, which airs on ITV1 at 8.30pm or can be streamed now on ITVX.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Friday, 23 January 2026 at 7:30 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad