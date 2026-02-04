Secrets rarely stay uncovered in Coronation Street, and in today's episode, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) has been forced to confront the biggest skeleton in her closet.

atoms.adSlot.adLabel

For almost 40 years, Debbie has allowed her son Carl (Jonathan Howard) to believe he is her younger brother. As a result, she's felt compelled to lie through her teeth in court to cover his back – making out that she was the one driving the car that caused a multi-vehicle pile-up following her wedding.

The fan-favourite is now facing a number of years behind bars, which could lead to her young-onset dementia symptoms worsening.

Guilt-ridden Carl finally seemed to want to set the record straight, and jumped in his car to head to the police station.

Debbie got wind of what was happening and tried to stop him, and he couldn't understand why she was so eager to protect him.

Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) learnt the truth. ITV

With nowhere left to turn, she dropped the bombshell that she is actually his mother, having fallen pregnant after a one-night stand aged 17. The Webster family moved to Germany, and she feared she would be unable to give him the upbringing he deserved.

As a result, her dad Bill and step-mum Elaine raised him.

For Carl, this explained why he'd always had somewhat of a strained relationship with Elaine, and also why Debbie prevented her from reaching out in her dying days.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Debbie also said she hoped that by taking the wrap for Carl's misdemeanours, it would allow her to face a punishment for abandoning him and move towards a better relationship between them both. However, from his perspective, he wasn't willing to forgive and forget.

He'd decided not to hand himself in, and said that when she finally received her sentence, he wouldn't be visiting her in prison.

Debbie (Sue Devaney) is now facing a life behind bars. ITV

With the floor falling from beneath her feet, a broken Debbie wondered if she'd made a mammoth mistake.

Will she have a change of heart about covering for him after his cruel reaction to the revelation?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

atoms.adSlot.adLabel

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.