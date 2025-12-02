It's the story that has received intense backlash from Coronation Street fans - one of the ITV soap's most beloved characters, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney), has been diagnosed with young-onset dementia.

Tragic scenes saw the hotelier struggle with memory loss, and after seeking private medical attention, her worst fears were confirmed.

Debbie has subsequently been manipulated by brother Carl (Jonathan Howard), making her feel as if her cognitive ability is rapidly declining so that she will handover the financial side of her businesses to him.

Debbie is being manipulated by her brother. ITV

Last night's episode saw her bravely reveal to some clients at the hotel about her condition, before heading off for an afternoon of drinking and merriment with several Weatherfield women.

The refreshing, uplifting scenes saw the group run-in with a police officer in the carpark of the local Freshco branch, with Debbie jokingly sat in a shopping trolley.

Legendary Corrie scriptwriter Jonathan Harvey shared a snap of the leading ladies on set on social media, alongside a caption that gave an insight into how long the dementia storyline could run for.

"The Unusual Suspects! I’ve written the second half of tonight’s Corrie, and very proud of it I am too," he said.

“Debbie and her best girlfriends down a few cocktails and have a scream and bond. So lovely to have been given an episode celebrating female friendship and to be able to play it with all these brilliant Corrie women.

“As Debbie’s dementia progresses over the next few years she’s going to need the strength of Debbie’s Angels to steer her through.”

Debbie is expected to be on the cobbles for quite some time. ITV

While this means that the fan-favourite will continue to appear into 2027 and possibly beyond, it doesn't come without turmoil.

Aside from her memory worsening, we also know that a shock death will hit the Webster family this Christmas. There'll also be some happiness, as she walks down the aisle with Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan).

However, the event may turn sour as it's highly likely that it could form the basis for the upcoming Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover episode Corriedale.

Dales wedding planner Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) has already mentioned a 'bridezilla' in Manchester who wants a choir to perform at her ceremony, something which Debbie has also directly referenced in her own soap.

