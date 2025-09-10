"I think, really, it's the journey of dementia and where that takes the character," she said. "So I think there'll be a lot of ups and downs with the story.

"But also showing the relationship between her and her family and how they change, as well as the character - because obviously Debbie's going to change, her personality is going to change - so how the family adapts to that. So I'm sure they'll show all the sides of dementia."

Debbie in Coronation Street. ITV

Devaney was then asked whether we would see another wedding on the cobbles soon, following on from Debbie's engagement to Ronnie.

"We always need a little bit of happiness, don't we, with the tragedy?" Devaney said. "We always need a little bit of brightness. So hopefully, yeah."

Debbie's dementia storyline is eventually expected to lead to Devaney's exit, but thankfully the actor confirmed earlier this year that that won't come for some time yet.

"We wanted to do the diagnosis and get that sorted and then do the journey of living with dementia…", she said.

"She’s not going anywhere yet! I know the story is going to go on well into 2027, so Debbie’s not going anywhere."

