Coronation Street has confirmed its Christmas and New Year schedules, to help save on the confusion as our beloved soaps are shunted about to facilitate a load of festive specials.

We've got a lot to be excited about in the episodes. Gail Chadwick (Helen Worth) is staging a grand return, albeit virtually, as things get heated around the Driscoll's turkey dinner.

Tensions begin to rise, and someone is assaulted in the ginnel.

There's a sad death for the Webster family, while Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) faces an uncertain future amid his abusive relationship with Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

Plus, as the bells of Big Ben chime in 2026, we look ahead to the Corriedale crossover.

It's a busy Christmas for the Driscoll family. ITV

Coronation Street Christmas 2025 schedule

Coronation Street usually broadcasts new hour-long episodes each Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV1 at 8pm.

Things are a little different during week commencing 22nd December.

Monday, 22nd December: 8pm (Hour-long)

8pm (Hour-long) Tuesday, 23rd December: No episode as usual

No episode as usual Christmas Eve: 8:40pm (30 minutes)

8:40pm (30 minutes) Christmas Day: 7:15pm (Hour-long)

7:15pm (Hour-long) Boxing Day: 7pm (30 minutes)

Gail sends a message on Christmas Day. ITV

Coronation Street New Year schedule

There's quite a few changes leading up to 2026 too.

Monday, 29th December: 8pm (30 minutes)

8pm (30 minutes) Tuesday, 30th December: 8pm (30 minutes)

8pm (30 minutes) New Year's Eve: 8pm (Hour-long)

8pm (Hour-long) New Year's Day: 8pm (Hour-long)

8pm (Hour-long) Friday, 2nd January: 8pm (Hour-long)

All of the episodes will be available to stream first on ITVX from 7am, prior to transmission.

