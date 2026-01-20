A new Coronation Street trailer has detailed what lies ahead for the residents of Weatherfield in the wake of the dramatic Emmerdale crossover episode.

Several weeks have passed since a multi-vehicle pile-up saw secrets exposed, shock arrests, tragic deaths and old faces emerging from the wreckage. However, as the new trailer shows, the end of Corriedale was only just the beginning of more drama in Weatherfield, which will play out across next week's instalments.

Handy flashbacks to Corriedale show several of the collisions and explosions, each with their own story that followed.

The first of these, which resulted in the demise of Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) at the hands of wicked Theo Silverton (James Cartwright), will result in the killer struggling to contain his guilt moving forwards.

Ahead of the funeral, he lurks over the late Archdeacon's coffin and openly discusses how sorry he is for leaving him to die. Little does he realise, someone has seemingly heard every last word.

A door slams, and Theo begins to panic.

Theo (James Cartwright) is concerned that someone has overheard him. ITV

Meanwhile, Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) has serious questions about how her sister Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) found herself in the crash. As we viewers saw, she was being held in the back of Graham Foster's (Andrew Scarborough) van, tied and bound.

After escaping her captor, she ran into Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) in some nearby woodland. It appears that he divulges this information to Shona in upcoming scenes, and she becomes more eager than ever to find out how she ended up in such a situation.

And what exactly does she want from Shona?

Elsewhere, with wife Becky (Amy Cudden) sent down for 12 years for kidnapping Carla Connor (Alison King), Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) hopes that she can have a fresh start.

She's sent a note to Carla asking for her forgiveness and a proper explanation, but will she be willing to listen?

Plus, after being framed by son Carl (Jonathan Howard) - who dragged her lifeless body into the driver's seat of his car - Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) faces a life behind bars. She's convinced that she's responsible, and has pleaded guilty to causing death by driving under the influence.

It's a big week for both Debbie (Sue Devaney) and Todd (Gareth Pierce). Danielle Baguley/ITV

Brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell) knows that Carl was responsible, and has no idea why she's so adamant to cover for him, still believing him to be their younger brother.

The final shot of the trailer seems to show her walking through a prison corridor.

Will the truth ever prevail?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

