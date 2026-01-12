Swarla fans, rejoice! Carla Connor (Alison King) and Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) may finally get their happily ever after in Coronation Street, following the downfall of wicked Becky Swain (Amy Cudden).

The two were engaged and had bought a home together when Lisa's jealous and vengeful 'dead' Becky arrived back in Manchester after years of living in Spain under a witness protection scheme.

It seemed that she would stop at absolutely nothing to win her ex-wife back, including holding Carla hostage in an airing cupboard in a derelict flat. Lisa believed that she was on holiday, and eventually agreed to move away with Becky and their daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin).

Becky (Amy Cudden) met with daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin). ITV

However, in the Emmerdale crossover episode, everything started to unravel. Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) found Carla tied and bound in a shipping counter, and the pair raced towards Hull to stop the family from leaving.

A multi-vehicle pile-up ensued, Lisa almost lost her life, and Becky intended to flee. However, as she kissed goodbye to her love, Lisa snapped a pair of handcuffs on her wrist and she was finally arrested.

Last week, in prison, Becky detailed her plan to bring Lisa down with her. However, in today's episode, some harsh words from Betsy forced her to realise the error of her ways.

While visiting her mum, she told her that she was responsible for a lot more than just her recent demeanours - it was because of her apparent death that Betsy's boyfriend Mason died. He was desperate to discover the circumstances surrounding the incident and ended up in an altercation with his brothers, who fatally stabbed him.

Becky has been locked up for 12 years. ITV

As a result, Betsy told her mum that she wished she was the one who had perished, and not Mason. Lisa then headed into work for an update on Becky's case following her plea hearing - she'd been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

It doesn't seem like she'll have an easy time at His Majesty's pleasure either. Fellow inmates taunted her for being an ex-copper as she gazed at a picture of Betsy on the wall.

Is this the last we've seen of Becky?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

