She's feeling the strain over the arrival of Becky Swain (Amy Cudden), the back-from-the-dead wife of Carla's fiancée Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers).

On Monday (22nd September), Lisa was talked into helping Becky move into a flat, only for the car to run out of petrol.

An emotional conversation led Lisa to empathise with how lonely Becky had been in witness protection.

Carla's happy family unit has been taken over. ITV

A warm moment between them was interrupted when Carla and Betsy (Sydney Martin), Lisa and Becky's daughter, came to their rescue.

Drawing on their long history, Becky later sent Lisa an over-familiar text, and Carla grew increasingly worried about Becky's presence in their lives.

As the ITV soap continued, Becky tried to bond with Betsy and, wanting to make up for lost time, she questioned the teen about the last four years of her life.

When Becky made disapproving comments about Betsy's bad behaviour, Betsy was unimpressed at this attempt at an intervention, months after her misdeeds had been dealt with.

Betsy rushed off, and when Becky called in later, Carla suggested that it would be better if Becky went back to playing dead.

However, when Becky returned once more, Betsy invited her to stay for tea.

Soon there were signs of an old family dynamic between Lisa, Becky and Betsy, leaving Carla watching on with unease.

Are things becoming far too complicated for 'Swarla', and will Lisa pick up on the change in energy?

