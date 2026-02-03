It's another busy week in Weatherfield, with a number of Coronation Street residents becoming increasingly suspicious of one another.

David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) reckons there's something shifty about sister-in-law Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown), while Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) is handed an intriguing clue about the identity of his Christmas attacker.

Meanwhile, Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) is desperate to hide her scandalous night of drink and drugs from husband Dev (Jimmi Harkishin), and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) bumps into an old face - Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty)!

Elsewhere, an exhausted Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) collapses, and Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) has a sinister plan for his mother's hotel.

Here's everything happening in Coronation Street between Monday 9th and Friday 13th February.

7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. David Platt is suspicious of Jodie Ramsey's meddling

David (Jack P. Shepherd) is confused by Jodie's (Olivia Frances Brown) behaviour. ITV

Shona is more convinced than ever before that Jodie is hiding something and follows her to a psychiatric hospital where she is meeting their confused, estranged father. Jodie explains how she was his sole-carer after her mother's disappearance and had reached breaking point.

Back at home, Shona snaps at Lily and David tells her to take the afternoon off. Shona decides to go and visit her dad, but Jodie manipulates her into having a night out instead.

The girls head to the Bistro, where Carl ups his flirting game and Shona rounds on him. Jodie puts on some false tears and plies her sister with alcohol, summoning David to carry her home.

Shona (Julia Goulding) follows Jodie to their dad's hospital room. ITV

The next day, she tells her brother-in-law that she's been made to feel very welcome at No. 8, but he reckons there's something strange about her and confides in Nick. When alone, she pulls out a locket from her trinket box.

What is she hiding?

As David goes to leave, Jodie presents him with a hot breakfast to take to work and he's forced to mask his unease. She sets about running some errands, including dusting the living room, and she smashes David and Shona's wedding photo.

2. Bernie Winter-Alahan is rattled by Mal Roaper's presence

Mal (Tim Treloar) plans to stick around. ITV

Mal continues work on Roy's flat, and Ryan recognises him from the Chariot Square. Bernie explains that she's an electrician doing work on the caff and she'd appreciate it if he didn't mention what he saw at the hotel to anyone.

However, guilt-ridden, she admits all to Gemma, who urges her to open up to Dev about what happened before he hears it from someone else.

Later in the week, Mal watches intently as Dev and Bernie enjoy a cuppa, and makes out to Roy that the flat needs a complete rewire so that he has a reason to stick around Weatherfield.

3. Carl Webster plots to burn down the hotel, as Debbie reunites with an old face

Lou (Farrell Hegarty) is Debbie's (Sue Devaney) prison pal. ITV

Now locked up, Debbie is assigned a fellow inmate to look out for her. She's less than impressed to discover that Lou is her new prison pal!

Back at home, a hopeful Adam updates Carl on her case, saying that he's hoping her mini-stroke will be a good way of having her sentence reduced.

He resumes work at the hotel, but is furious to be receiving orders from Ryan. He's further enraged when Ronnie backs up Ryan, and he bins a set of QR code stickers that he was told to place on the tables.

Ryan (Ryan Prescott) fires Carl (Carl Webster). ITV

When Ryan finds the stickers tossed to one side, he fires Carl, triggering a sinister plot to burn the business to the ground.

4. Todd Grimshaw collapses as Theo Silverton's abuse intensifies

Theo (James Cartwright) claims that Todd (Gareth Pierce) is wasting their money. ITV

Todd is grateful when Sarah and George treat him to some beers and a takeaway, but when he realises he's missed some calls from Theo, he quickly retreats to listen to them. He explains to George that he felt guilty making Summer buy their food shopping, and manages to secure an advance on his upcoming wage and gives her half.

Later in the week, James invites him out for brunch and he's forced to pretend he's left his bank card at home so can't afford to pay. James coughs up the cash, and when Theo returns home, he tears strips off him for wasting money.

Todd is shaken when Theo leaves him with a horrific love bite. ITV

Handing Todd a tenner, he instructs him to go and get something for tea and to bring back a receipt. In his absence, Theo throws away Billy's photo and heads out with the bin bag, spotting a takeaway carton inside.

He kicks off at Todd, reeling off the calories that he'll have consumed and orders him to go on a run. James notices Todd limping down the street.

That night, Todd emerges from the bedroom and rubs his neck in pain - Theo has given him a nasty love bite, something he takes much hilarity from.

Gary (Mikey North) has to intervene when Jake (Bobby Bradshaw) makes fun of Todd. ITV

The next day, tormented by Jake's teasing over the bruises on his neck, Todd snaps and Gary is forced to intervene. Gary calls Theo about his partner's attitude, which can only have devastating consequences.

Wanting to get out of the house, Todd heads on another run and collapses unconscious onto the ground in front of George and Christina.

5. Daniel Osbourne has suspicions about Will Driscoll

Sam (Jude Riordan) knows that there's something going on with Will (Lucas Hodgson Wale) and Megan (Beth Nixon). ITV

After a dressing down from Daniel about his missing essay, Sam instantly realises that Megan is responsible. He heads to the Bistro and listens intently as Daniel and Megan discuss the misuse of ADHD medication as a study aid.

Still convinced that there's something going on with Will, he watches their interactions like a hawk.

The next day, Sam reads a message offering him Ritalin - but is stopped in his tracks by an approaching Megan, who offers some tutoring classes. He turns her down, and when she relays this to Daniel, she makes out that she was stunned by his attitude.

Has Daniel (Rob Mallard) realised who his Christmas Day attacker was? ITV

However, Sam isn't the only teen with an unusual behaviour pattern. Daniel has met with the fella jailed for his Christmas Day attack, and quickly realises that he wasn't the man responsible.

Will is unknowingly exposed when Maggie makes a comment about his "terrible temper"...

6. Love is in the air for Lauren Bolton and Ollie Driscoll

Lauren (Cait Fitton) agrees to a date with Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike). ITV

After flirting for weeks, Ollie finally asks Lauren out a date. The two hit it off straight away, and he invites her to a student party in Fallowfield.

She excitedly discusses her plans with Betsy and Carla, and is chuffed when her best mate offers to lend her some clothes.

7. Carla Connor plans to surprise Lisa Swain

What is Carla (Alison King) planning for Lisa (Vicky Myers)? ITV

After their recent dramas, Carla is hoping to put a smile back on Lisa's face and plans something exciting at the Chariot Square.

Having filled Betsy in on the surprise, she hopes that she can get her mum to head along to the hotel on time.

Will it pay off?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

