Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) finally reaches breaking point in Coronation Street next week, when she warns stalker Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) that she wants him gone from Weatherfield.

However, this comment has devastating repercussions, as he's later found badly beaten. Is Bernie responsible?

Meanwhile, news reaches Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) that dad Jim (Charles Lawson) is knocking on death's door, and he wonders whether to go and visit him.

Radio Times revealed earlier this month that Jim will sadly meet his maker in an off-screen exit, over 35 years since the character debuted.

Elsewhere, Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) causes more mischief for Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton), and there's trouble for George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) at the undertakers.

Here's everything you need to know about the episodes of Coronation Street airing between Monday 23 and Friday 27 February.

5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Bernie Winter-Alahan is arrested following an attack on Mal Roper

Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) is found in a bad way. ITV

Dev and Asha head off for some father-daughter bonding, blissfully unaware that back on the cobbles, a situation is unfolding.

Roy pops to the bank and leaves Bernie alone with Mal, with him quickly locking the café door and baring his soul. Bernie knocks him back, the mood changes fast, his intensity morphing into something far more menacing.

Later, Bernie reels when she finds her head neatly sliced out of her wedding photo. She decides to confront him over the vandalism, but he plays dumb.

Roy Cropper (David Neilson) is suspicious of Bernie Winter-Alahan's (Jane Hazlegrove) relationship with the newcomer. ITV

When Tracy mentions Ken’s on the hunt for a decent electrician, Roy is quick to recommend Mal's services. Bernie dives in, warning Tracy to steer clear, leaving her boss baffled.

Later, jumpy at every sound, Bernie arms herself with a golf club when there’s a knock at the door - only to find son Kit instead. She confesses her ill-advised night with Mal, and the nightmare that has followed.

Mal then storms into the café, unleashing a tirade at Bernie in full public view until Roy steps in and throws him out. Bernie doesn’t clock a passerby as she hisses at Mal that if he doesn’t back off, she’ll kill him. He laughs in her face, claiming he’s not going anywhere.

Could Bernie really be responsible? ITV

The next day, at the station, Lisa briefs Kit about a man found with a head injury. One glance at the file and Kit pales - it’s Mal. Bernie soon appears with her bags packed, and Kit heads to the hospital where doctors confirm that he's in a critical condition.

DC Browning swiftly arrives with handcuffs and arrests Bernie on suspicion of assault.

Bernie calls on son Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) for help. ITV

Behind bars, Bernie insists to Kit that she’s innocent. In the interview, she admits to spending a night with Mal – strictly platonic, she claims – and says he’s been stalking her ever since. It’s her word against his… assuming he pulls through to give it.

2. Steve McDonald receives some sad news about dad Jim

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) learns that Jim (Charles Lawson) is in a bad way. ITV

Cassie clocks Steve’s blossoming bromance with Ben and can’t resist pointing out that Tim might feel a tad sidelined. The two joke over the situation, until a serious message reaches Weatherfield - Jim's landlord wants £1,800 in unpaid rent, and he's conveniently listed Steve as guarantor.

If that wasn’t enough, Steve hears from one of his dad's army mates that Jim is in hospital and not expected to recover. Cassie urges him to go and visit, but Tracy reminds him of the years of chaos Jim caused.

With a flat battery scuppering his plans, Ben offers to drive. In the hospital car park, Steve falters, admitting it could be his last chance to see his dad – or the start of another regret.

He explains that Jim treated him badly in the past. ITV

Ben later invites Steve and Tim to a Weathy County event with free tickets, and the trio return to the Rovers buzzing. As they head off, Steve doesn't realise that Jim is attempting to call.

The next morning, Steve wakes in the pub’s back room nursing a hangover and declares he’s done chasing a father who never showed up. He’s got all he needs in his loving partner and daughter, and is unaware of the big surprise Cassie is planning for him.

3. Jodie Ramsey has yet another secret

Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) enjoys getting closer to David Platt (Jack P Shepherd). ITV

Jodie receives a text from Carl and, taking Shona’s advice, tells him in no uncertain terms to get lost. Debbie, however, ignores Ronnie’s warnings and transfers Carl £2k.

A seething Ronnie confides in Ed that Carl’s bleeding her dry. As Jodie brushes off an icy encounter with Carl, she fails to notice she’s being followed.

From afar, someone watches her, clutching a locket identical to hers. Who is it?

She's hiding yet another secret. ITV

Toyah later gives Jodie a dressing down over David the dog’s mess. But Jodie’s quickly distracted when a girl named Olivia appears, reminding her how much she once loved caring for her and her sister.

Later, checking she’s alone, Jodie retrieves a hidden box, hinting at yet another secret.

Back at No.8, Shona panics over her missing wedding ring. David returns to find Jodie fishing behind the armchair, claiming she can feel the ring but needs his help. As he crouches beside her, Jodie seems chuffed by how close they're getting.

She's keen to stir trouble, setting David up to look like he’s slacking on chores, fuelling Shona’s doubts. In the café, Shona admits to Bethany that she and David barely see each other these days.

Has Jodie stolen her brother-in-law?

4. Maggie Driscoll continues to meddle in Ollie's love life

Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) rattles Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) cage. ITV

Ollie excitedly invites Lauren to dinner at the bistro, and she’s over the moon. Things are starting to finally look up for her, and their dates have been going swimmingly.

However, Maggie deals a frosty reminder that Lauren owes her job to her, and she's left wondering how to deal with the interfering grandmother from hell.

5. George Shuttleworth is in legal trouble at the undertakers'

George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) and Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) are accused of manipulating clients' wills. ITV

At the undertakers', Christina jokes about George charming clients into changing their wills - only to realise Mrs Ripley, a potential customer, has overheard.

Adam later informs George that disgruntled customer Annie has hired him to contest her mother’s will and advises George to get legal representation.

They're warned to acquire a legal representative. ITV

George considers rejecting the £10k left to him in Annie’s mother’s will to avoid the drama, but Christina points out that would look suspiciously like an admission of guilt. Adam then drops another bombshell: Annie thinks Christina is George’s partner in crime and plans to sue them both.

As if things weren’t fraught enough, Mrs Ripley's son, Damien, thanks George for handling his mum’s funeral. But just as they see him out, Annie swoops in, warning Damien that the funeral director can’t be trusted.

Is something serious about to happen?

