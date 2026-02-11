Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) is quite the enigma. She's been on the cobbles of Coronation Street for over a month, and yet there's still a lot we don't know about her.

The character first appeared during the epic Corriedale crossover, following a multi-vehicle pile-up on a dark and stormy road in Connelton. A van joined the queue of traffic that was backed up along the thoroughfare due to the closure of the M62, and the sinister-looking driver – later revealed to be Emmerdale's Graham Foster – wasn't best pleased.

He glanced backwards at a tied and bound woman in the back - it was Jodie.

There's an awful lot about Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) that we don't know. ITV

She escaped, and was later caught watching Shona and David Platt (Julia Goulding and Jack P. Shepherd) in the hospital. It transpired that she is Shona's estranged half-sister, and has since made herself at home in Weatherfield.

No explanation for why she was locked up in the back of Graham's van has been offered, and when she attended a support group for victims of domestic abuse, she repeated one of the other women's stories verbatim to Shona.

Earlier this week, Shona followed her sister to a psychiatric hospital where she discovered their confused and unwell father. He spoke very little, though did shout out that Jodie wasn't to be believed.

What is she hiding?

The sisters then headed out for a drink and Jodie took full advantage of getting some alone time with David after a drunken Shona stumbled up to bed. She asked him to watch a film with her, saying that she needed to take her mind off her recent troubles.

In today's episode, David revealed to a hungover Shona that he finds Jodie somewhat weird and a bit needy. The fact she was so adamant to spend time with him was bizarre, and Shona put it down to her abandonment issues.

David (Jack P. Shepherd) is confused by Jodie's behaviour. ITV

She resolved that she should be more supportive in the future, though David still wasn't quite sure and later confided in brother Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that something wasn't right.

Later that night, Jodie pulled out her trinket box again and surveyed the items inside. There was a USB stick and a selection of jewellery, including a gold locket that contained photos of two young girls.

Shona burst in, and Jodie flung the box under the sofa and tried to hide the locket. When Shona found it, she questioned where it had came from - though accepted the explanation that her sister had bought it from a charity shop earlier that day.

Who are the girls, and what is Jodie hiding?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

