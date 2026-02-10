There's an incredibly busy week in Weatherfield ahead, with Coronation Street kicking off an intriguing new murder mystery storyline.

The flash-forward episode, which will broadcast on Monday, is more of a 'whoisit?' rather than a 'whodunnit?', as we don't actually know who will perish in scenes that will transmit in April.

Aside from that, Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) reveals to Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) that 'sister' Debbie (Sue Devaney) is actually his mother, and her prison problems worsen when she meets ex-hotel customer Paula (Kelli Hollis).

Meanwhile, Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) hides a secret camera to prove Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) is a child abuser, Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) tries to impress Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) and Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) causes trouble for Lily Platt (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) and Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan).

Here's everything you need to know from the Coronation Street episodes airing between Monday 16th and Friday 20th February.

9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Weatherfield flashes forward to April – and a shocking murder

Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) recalls finding a body. ITV

A special flash-forward episode, which alternates between real time and the future, sees Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) being quizzed by the police after finding a dead body.

She's dressed to the nines and it's clear that a once celebratory occasion has quickly turned sour. The detective restarts the tape, revealing that we're actually in April 2026.

Events begin to play out, revealing five potential murder victims. But who will die in April, and who is their killer?

2. Carl Webster makes it his mission to burn down the hotel

Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) clashes with Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan). ITV

Carl's on the warpath towards revenge, and calls a mate, Jez, talking him through a plan to start a fire at the Chariot Square Hotel.

The crooked right-hand man rocks up at the hotel and introduces himself to Ronnie, spinning a story about being a handyman on the lookout for work. While Ronnie’s busy, Jez makes his move, quietly snapping photos of the fire exits and CCTV cameras before making a sharp exit.

Later, the men regroup to go over everything he’s seen, ironing out the fire details. But just as Carl heads off, the tables turn. Ronnie approaches Jez, takes a photo of him on his phone, and delivers a blunt warning that Carl is a troublemaker.

Later, he makes a report to Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) about Ronnie. ITV

That warning quickly turns into a confrontation. Ronnie corners Carl, who drops a bombshell: Debbie is his mum, and she’ll always choose him.

Later, Carl tells Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) he wants to report Ronnie for assault, escalating the situation even further.

Meanwhile, behind bars, Debbie gets a shock of her own when a prison guard informs her that her son has booked a visit. When they finally come face to face in the visiting room, Debbie promises that once she’s out, she’ll do everything she can to make things right with him.

3. Sam Blakeman plants a secret camera to catch out Megan Walsh

Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) has a plan. ITV

Sam’s suspicions of Megan are bubbling, and he tells Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) that with former step-mum Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) away, he’s planning to revise in the salon flat. Meanwhile, Megan takes a call from Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) and lets him know she’s got the place to herself for a few nights.

Will, keen to make the most of it, lies to dad Ben (Aaron McCusker), claiming his mate has invited him to stay over. Ben shuts it down - until Daniel later turns up at the Rovers, awkwardly apologises to Will, and the two shake hands.

Suddenly, Ben relents and says he can stay at his mate’s after all.

Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) uses his mature response to Daniel Osbourne's (Rob Mallard) apology as a way to spend time with Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon). ITV

Before long, Will’s heading towards No. 2A with a holdall in hand, while Sam watches from a distance as Megan buzzes him in. Sam later lets himself into the flat, startling Megan, and once she’s gone, he clears a bit of space on a shelf to set something up.

Megan soon tells Will about Sam letting himself in, insisting they need to get him on side. Will forms a plan, becoming pally with his nemesis and offering him vodka to hang out. Sam accepts, knowing it could be a good opportunity get information out of him.

At the precinct, Will assures Sam that whatever’s going on with Megan is strictly professional. Sam doesn’t buy it, and the tension spikes when Daniel suddenly appears and Will flees.

Will hopes to throw Sam off the scent. ITV

Sam’s buzzing as he logs into his hidden camera app and spots Megan and Will entering the flat... until the battery suddenly goes dead.

Later in the week, Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) invites Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) to join her, Leanne and Megan for a girls’ night out. Leanne jokingly tells Toyah and Eva she’s convinced Megan and Daniel have been using the flat as their love nest.

At the bar, Megan corners Sam for a quiet but chilling warning – if he ever spills, no one will believe him and that he’s not as smart as he thinks. Phone recharged, Sam finally watches the hidden camera footage.

Does Sam have the evidence he needs? ITV

Is this the end of Megan's child abuse?

4. Mal Roper tries to impress Bernie Winter-Alahan

Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) is investing in crystals. ITV

Mal proudly reveals a bag of crystals he’s bought to Brian, explaining he’s been swotting up on their healing powers. Bernie, however, isn’t impressed.

She clocks his plan instantly – this isn’t spiritual growth, it’s Mal trying to win points with her.

Already wound tight, she snaps, and Jodie can’t help but notice her irritation seems to be aimed squarely at Mal. But will she use this information to her advantage?

Still determined, Mal goes on a fact-finding mission, quizzing Chesney Winter-Brown (Sam Aston) in a bid to learn Bernie’s favourite crystal. Then he ups the ante, inviting Bernie back to the flat so they can spend some time alone.

After everything, will Bernie humour him, or see straight through the act?

5. Jodie Ramsey is pleased to have David Platt's attention

Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) is quite the enigma. ITV

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) returns home and is furious to find Jodie and Carl in a state of undress, falling into one another's arms. He orders Carl out of the house, unaware that Jodie is secretly pleased to have her brother-in-law's attention.

Will Shona (Julia Goulding) realise that she's trying to make a move on her man?

6. Debbie Webster faces up to the prison top dog

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) meets top dog Paula (Kelli Hollis) on the inside. ITV

At the prison, Debbie slips up and calls Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty) “Abi”, then gently explains she’s been diagnosed with young-onset dementia.

Another inmate, Paula, recognises her, and Lou wastes no time warning that the top dog is trouble and best steered clear of. But before Lou can keep watch, Paula corners Debbie and pointedly reminds her that she once barred her from the hotel.

Later, in her cell, Debbie’s keeping her head down when Paula suddenly barges in. She breaks down in tears, explaining that her boyfriend’s dumped her while he’s serving time for aggravated burglary. Debbie takes pity and tries to comfort her.

Debbie confirms Carl's claims to a shocked Ronnie and Kevin (Michael Le Vell). ITV

When Ronnie visits with Kevin, he breaks the news that Carl told him that Debbie is his mum. Debbie confirms it’s true, leaving the men with a lot to process.

7. Lily Platt's new job causes trouble for Hope Dobbs

Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) stirs the pot with Lily Platt's (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) new job. ITV

David secures Lily a job working at The Kabin and she's chuffed – until he lets slip the real perk for him is getting her out from under his feet in the mornings.

Day one doesn’t exactly go smoothly, as she quietly dumps the whole stack of newspapers in a bin – which are later discovered by Hope. She takes them back to Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox), unknowingly blowing Lily’s cover.

Hope uses her finds as a way to rope Rita into helping her with her Duke of Edinburgh award, but the plan backfires when she makes a cheeky dig about Rita’s age and gets a frosty reception. Before long, Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) tells David and Shona he needs a serious word about Lily.

Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) is less than impressed to hear Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) and Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) talking about her troubled past. ITV

Jodie uses this as a way to stir the pot, telling Hope how badly Brian and Rita treated Lily. When Hope defends them, Jodie plants a nasty thought that they might be talking about her behind her back.

Her claims are confirmed when Hope hears Brian and Rita talking in the Kabin about her troubled past.

8. Maggie Driscoll meddles with Ollie's relationship

Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) rattles Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton). ITV

Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) reveals to Ben and Eva that she's not too keen on Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) and purposely put her on shift to scupper her next date with Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike).

When the two lovebirds flirt behind the bar, an irritated Maggie orders Lauren to focus on her job.

Will she ever stop meddling with her family's love lives?

9. Tim Metcalfe is jealous of Steve McDonald's new friendship

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) has a new mate – Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker)! ITV

A jealous Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) is sipping pints in the Rovers, alarmed to see his bestie Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) enjoying some banter with Ben. When Steve nips to the loo, Tim makes it clear that he is his best friend.

It seems that the two men have even more in common, and end up playing a game of darts together.

But what will this mean for poor Tim?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

