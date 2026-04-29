Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) has been left spooked by an unusual encounter in Coronation Street.

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Let's be real - we're still not entirely sure what's going on with the newcomer. We've seen her display somewhat kleptomaniac tendencies, taking a number of bizarre items - including a picture of Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) and a book belonging to Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) - and also try to sink her claws into brother-in-law David Platt (Jack P Shepherd).

He's been blissfully unaware of her efforts to get closer to him, though did note to his brother Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that there was something not quite right about her.

We know that she's wronged some sort of gang, with Emmerdale's Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) employed to get rid of her, and has also stolen a hard drive that belongs to a former employer. Two of this employer's henchmen charged down to No. 8 in today's episode, seeking to get the device back.

Protective sister Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) stepped in and assured the men that she'd never heard of Jodie Ramsey and that they were mistaken. However, wanting to rid the dilemma from her life, Jodie stepped out of the house and revealed her identity.

Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) found two men squaring up to sister Shona Platt (Julia Goulding). ITV

The men demanded the return of the hard drive, which Jodie decided to hand over on the promise that she hadn't made a copy. Shona could see just how shaken her sister was, and despite only recently asking her to move on for her safety, decided it was probably best if she stayed in Weatherfield.

Jodie was delighted - probably because it would mean she had more opportunities to pursue David. While Shona went to the hospital to visit newborn daughter Harper, Jodie unpacked her bags and made a shocking discovery.

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Behind a family photo was the picture she'd drawn for her sister as a child, that Shona claimed not to have received. To make matters worse, Jodie then listened to a voicemail message that David had left, which confirmed to her that Shona had purposely ignored her cries for help.

Furious, she replied back to David's message about having a free house, and climbed into their marital bed to await his arrival. Drunk and clearly having no coherent thoughts, David strolled into the bedroom and began to passionately kiss her!

She made one final attempt to gain David Platt's (Jack P Shepherd) affection. ITV

When the mistake was realised, Jodie played the injured party and claimed that David knew what he was doing and had tried it on with her. She then dealt a seriously low blow, saying that perhaps he was mistaken about the time he was sexually assaulted by Josh Tucker in 2019.

David hauled her out onto the streets, and with only a few possessions to hand, she wandered down to the precinct.

She became suddenly spooked by the arrival of someone from her past, but who is it, and what do they want?

Could it be Graham Foster?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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