Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) has failed to execute his plan to bring Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) down in Coronation Street.

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Several months ago, Carl overheard Theo confessing his biggest sin - allowing Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) to perish in a burning minibus following a multi-vehicle pile-up.

After a brief argument, Carl was warned to stay out of what had happened, and until recently had nothing to gain from spilling his secret. However, as Theo's abuse of his husband Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) began to unravel, Carl told Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) to "look closer to home" when trying to find the man responsible for Billy's death.

She was stunned, and even more so when Carl said he would help rid him from the area in exchange for £10,000. Mum Debbie (Sue Devaney) was furious with his behaviour, but he still pursued the opportunity to make some quick cash.

In today's episode, he told Summer that he'd have to leave the area pretty quickly after seeking revenge on Theo, and therefore needed the money upfront. She told him that she wasn't stupid, and that he wouldn't see the cash until the deed was done.

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) wanted to protect Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce). ITV

When asked about what he had planned for Theo, Carl explained that he was going to goad him into a fight and then report him for assault.

Down at the precinct, Theo was already ruffling feathers. He was arguing with Gary Windass (Mikey North), and knocked a cup of coffee out of his hand - though he refused to rise to him and walked off.

Carl reckoned that they could already use some of the CCTV from the precinct shops to prove that he was trying to provoke Gary, but he insisted that they should leave the police to do their investigations.

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Later, at the Rovers, Theo demanded to be served. Landlady Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) ordered him to leave, and Carl quickly followed after him.

The two men had yet another argument in the street, with Carl doing his best to try and wind Theo up so that he would start a fight. Unfortunately for Carl, Theo had seen straight through his plan and suspected that Todd had put him up to it.

Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) promised to bring down Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) - for the right price. ITV

Although not prepared to turn things physical, Theo dealt a verbal warning - he intends to get his revenge, and he'd do it when it was dark and nobody could witness the incident. Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) witnessed the men shouting, and ordered Theo to leave the area.

He also warned Carl not to get involved, and he headed back to the corner shop to tell Summer that their earlier deal is now off.

Could Theo kill Carl during Corrie's forthcoming 'Murder Week'?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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