❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Coronation Street airs major showdown between Theo Silverton and Carl Webster in early ITVX release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Sunday's episode of Coronation Street, which airs at 7.30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed now on ITVX.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Sunday, 19 April 2026 at 7:30 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad