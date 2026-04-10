Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) is one step closer to discovering who killed her father figure Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) in Coronation Street.

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Brocklebank's 11-year stint on the ITV soap came to an end during January's crossover episode with Emmerdale. Billy was driving a minibus home from Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) wedding and crashed into a number of vehicles.

When he attempted to escape, twisted abuser Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) clipped his seatbelt back into the buckle and allowed the vehicle to ignite.

He was initially left guilt-ridden by his actions, and boldly confessed his regrets when stood over Billy's coffin. Little did he realise, someone was listening from the next room – Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard)!

The two had an explosive argument following the funeral, where Theo told Carl that if he told his partner (now husband) Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), he'd "end up in a box" just like Billy.

Todd Grimshaw's (Gareth Pierce) friends and family are desperate to find answers. ITV

Now, with Theo's abuse of Todd unravelling, and the pay-off of Corrie's flash-forward episode approaching, it seems like he should be the one worried about ending up 6ft under!

In today's episode, Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) told Summer and Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) about the awkward encounter she had with Theo and Todd earlier in the week.

She'd shown up at the corner shop flat unannounced, and Todd had to cover the doorbell camera to ensure Theo didn't see her entering. Sarah was then forced to hide in the bedroom when Theo arrived home early, though he knew that there was something suspicious going on and discovered her.

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He tried to reassure her that he had no issue with Todd's friends calling by, but that evidently wasn't the case.

Gary Windass (Mikey North) is another resident who wants nothing more to do with Theo, and today told him to collect the rest of his tools from the builder's yard.

Theo plans to move to Belfast next week - with Todd in tow - and Sarah realised that she had to act fast to stop them. Meeting up with Theo's ex-wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson), she abruptly asked whether he was ever violent towards her.

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) may have discovered the truth about Theo Silverton (James Cartwright). ITV

Deeply offended, Danielle went to march out of the Bistro, but was stopped in her tracks by Todd and Theo. They couldn't believe Sarah's actions, and Theo warned her never to contact his family again.

She felt terrible when Todd explained that she'd only made matters worse.

Meanwhile, Summer spotted Carl leaving the shop and launched into another tirade about his mother Debbie being released from prison following her plea hearing. Debbie was wrongly accused of causing Billy's death, with police assuming her reckless driving was to blame.

Carl admitted that he is a liar, and not a good person, but on this occasion he could assure her that neither he nor Debbie had any involvement in the death.

Summer looked puzzled as he told her to start looking closer to home for answers.

What will Summer do with this information?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

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