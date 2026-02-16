Save the date - 23 April is the day Carla Connor (Alison King) and Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) will walk down the aisle in Coronation Street.

The rather hastily arranged wedding, which will take place at the Chariot Square Hotel, will also give rise to a grisly death.

A body has been found on the cobbles, but who does it belong to, and who was responsible for their untimely demise?

Hopping onto the trend of non-linear ways of storytelling, Corrie has served up a flash-forward instalment that has undoubtedly left viewers with more questions than answers.

Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) recalled finding a body. ITV

Abusers Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) and Theo Silverton (James Cartwright), plus super-schemers Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn), Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) and Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) were each unveiled as potential victims.

It all kicked off with Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) sat in a police interview room, telling detectives that she and best pal Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) stumbled across a corpse when they headed back from town to retrieve her ID.

Why she left her mum's wedding celebrations early for a night on the tiles remains to be seen.

We were then handed a series of scenes that might help to explain how the unlucky residents found themselves to be knocking at death's door.

Groomer Megan is now more fearful than ever before that her relationship with teenage student Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson Wale) will be exposed, after he was arrested for attacking her boyfriend Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) on Christmas Day.

Fortunately for Will, grandmother Maggie offered him a false alibi. But if the truth about his secret relationship were to out, would matters turn nasty between the women? The youngster's dad, Ben (Aaron McCusker), was also brought into the situation when he swore to hurt anyone who laid their hands on his son.

The death will occur on Carla Connor (Alison King) and Lisa Swain's (Vicky Myers) wedding day. ITV

Meanwhile, having allowed mother Debbie (Sue Devaney) to take the rap for killing Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), Carl is spending his days keeping the Rovers afloat.

Nobody wants him there anymore, so lets face it, there could be quite a few residents wanting to see the back of him.

Elsewhere, Theo's coercive control of partner Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) worsened, with him taking his savings from a tin and asking whether he wanted a junior savings account setting up at the bank.

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) is one of the potential victims. ITV

Todd clutched a knife in the sink, but would he really go to such an extent to gain his freedom?

Plus, with Shona Platt's (Julia Goulding) estranged sister Jodie vying for David's (Jack P. Shepherd) attention, and seemingly keeping a multitude of secrets under her hat, it could be high time for someone to bring an end to her madness.

Unfortunately, we've got over two months to wait to find out who perishes. But this is Weatherfield, so we reckon that time will move far quicker than expected!

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

