Carla Connor (Alison King) and Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) are back on track for their happily ever after in Coronation Street, with the two professing their love for one another in the wake of twisted Becky's (Amy Cudden) scheming.

It was clear that things would never be the same again when Becky showed up on their doorstep and announced she had been living for years in witness protection. She also made it clear that her goal was to win back Lisa's affections, and would stop at nothing to achieve that.

While Carla was held hostage in an airing cupboard and deprived of her anti-rejection medication for her kidney transplant, Becky made her family believe that she was actually sunning it up abroad.

Devious Becky (Amy Cudden) sunk her claws into vulnerable Lisa (Vicky Myers). ITV

Believing her love had abandoned her, Lisa fell for Becky's advances and the two slept together. But there was something not quite right, and the encounter left her feeling increasingly uncomfortable.

The story culminated during the Emmerdale crossover, in which Becky crashed a car that had both Lisa and their daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) inside. She was making her way to Hull, where they'd board a ferry to Rotterdam and start a new life.

Fortunately, Carla was rescued and ensured Becky went nowhere - with Lisa snapping a pair of conveniently placed handcuffs onto her wrists.

The crook was subsequently sent down for 12 years.

However, following that, Carla wondered whether she would be able to look past Lisa seemingly reuniting with Becky during her absence, and the two have since remained estranged.

But, in today's episode, boosted by Roy Cropper's (David Neilson) wise words about how his late wife Hayley would want her to be happy, Carla agreed to a lunch with Lisa at the Viaduct Bistro.

It would be a somewhat awkward conversation, but one they both had to have. Prior to their meeting, Carla chatted with two clients at the hotel, who were eager that she turn her phone off and focus on the business talk.

Carla (Alison King) was forced to take a drunken Lisa home. ITV

Doing so meant that she lost track of the time, and a furious, drunken Lisa marched over to confront her.

She caused a scene in front of Carla's clients, pouring her heart out, and then vomited on the floor in front of them. Carla had no choice but to take her home to nurse what would undoubtedly be one hell of a hangover the next day.

Snuggling on Carla's knee, Lisa continued to reveal how much she adored her, even going so far as to say 'the L word'.

Carla looked hesitant to share the same sentiment, but after a moment of deep thought, she confirmed that she loved her too.

Is this the start of a new chapter for Swarla?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

