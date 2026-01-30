Just when Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) thought his week couldn't get any worse in Coronation Street, vile partner Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) has taken total control of his finances.

Earlier this week, Todd buried ex-boyfriend and best mate Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), who was the only person who knew about the domestic abuse he was facing.

The funeral solidified to Todd that there was potentially no way for him to escape - and he still has no idea that Theo played a part in Billy's death by leaving him to perish in a burning minibus.

To make matters worse, at the ceremony, Theo delivered a eulogy and used the occasion to make Todd feel even more guilt-ridden. Immediately afterwards, the men clashed, and it became clear that there would be repercussions.

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) infuriated Todd Grimshaw (James Cartwright) at the funeral. ITV

In today's episode, a final demand letter from a credit card company arrived at their flat. As viewers will recall, last year, Todd missed an important day at work when Theo purposely put all of his clean shirts in the washing machine.

Boss George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) was furious and subsequently fired him, leaving him unemployed for several weeks and financially dependant on Theo during that period.

It seems that during this time, he took out a loan to keep things ticking over and has struggled to repay it.

Having opened the letter, Theo was furious and said if they were going to enter married life together, Todd couldn't be building debt in both of their names.

An embarrassed Todd promised him that the matter was in hand, but Theo had another idea.

Later that night, he suggested that they open a joint back account so that they can both keep tabs on one another's spends, and while they wait for it to be opened, Todd should surrender his bank cards and cut them up.

Todd was in disbelief when Theo handed him some 'pocket money'. ITV

Todd felt that the suggestion was somewhat bold and unnecessary, watching in horror as a pair of scissors drove through the plastic.

To make matters worse, Theo then handed him some 'pocket money' to tide him over.

Will Todd ever be able to find the strength to bring him down?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

