It's a hectic time for the Websters in Coronation Street next week, as Debbie (Sue Devaney) prepares to be sent down for a crime she didn't commit.

She's finally forced to confront 'brother' Carl (Jonathan Howard), who wants to know why he's so keen to cover for her. Debbie finally admits to actually being his mother, but how will he take to the news?

Meanwhile, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) hits an all time low and ascends to the roof of the garage.

Elsewhere, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is left alone with no money, Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) is hiding something, and Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) is on edge around electrician Mal (Tim Treloar).

Here's everything happening on the Coronation Street cobbles between Monday 2nd and Friday 6th February.

5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Carl Webster learns that Debbie is his mum ahead of her sentencing

Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) learns the truth. ITV

Debbie has pretty much accepted that she's about to be sent down, and asks Ryan to run the Chariot Square in her absence. Carl is furious that she's seemingly undermined him, believing he'd be the best fit for the position.

He's consumed with guilt when he overhears Summer and Nina chatting, knowing that he's framed Debbie and that if he hadn't been drink driving, Billy would probably still be alive.

Matters were only worsened when Ronnie explains that if his wife is sent down, it will speed up the decline in her cognitive ability.

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) hopes her son will support her. ITV

Carl resolves to put things right, and visits Debbie to tell her that he was the one driving. She explains that she's always known, and she just wants to protect him. He's confused, but then she drops the mother of all secrets!

How will Carl react when he learns Debbie is his mum?

Later in the week, ahead of her court appearance, she's saddened to find Carl's keys to her flat left at the hotel reception with Ryan. She's heartbroken, and decides to track her son down.

How long will she be sentenced to? ITV

She begs him to accompany her to court, saying it would mean the world to her if she had his support. However, when it comes to taking to the stand, he's nowhere to be seen.

Debbie receives her sentence, but how long will she be behind bars for?

2. Todd Grimshaw is left penniless in Theo Silverton's absence

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) is controlling Todd Grimshaw's (Gareth Pierce) finances. ITV

Todd wonders how he'll be able to manage for the day with just £10 in his pocket and Theo visiting his mum in Doncaster. Things become very awkward in the cafe when George realises he's forgotten his wallet, and asks Todd to cover the bill.

With no other option, Todd hands over his tenner and declines to join George for a drink in the Rovers. To make matters worse, Theo has decided to stay overnight and he has no food.

Summer clocks that there's nothing in and offers to do a food shop, while he voice notes Theo to tell him that he's run out of cash.

Later, when Sarah calls at the flat and asks him to cough up the £10 he promised to Harry for his sponsored walk, he snaps at her.

3. Bernie Winter-Alahan is uncomfortable as Mal looms over her

Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) is determined to keep her evening with Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) a secret. ITV

Bernie feels uneasy when Mal turns up to do some electrical work on the cafe flat, and suggests an alternative to Roy. He turns her down, saying that he owes Mal the job as he was partly responsible for the breakdown of his marriage.

She manages to slip a quiet word, and he assures her that he'll keep their secret and will be out of her hair when he finishes up at No. 16a.

However, the next day, Bernie has no other option but to accept Mal's help during a particularly busy period at work.

4. Kevin Webster spirals as the family stage an intervention

Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) assures his family he's fine. ITV

Debbie stages an intervention with Sally, Tim, Abi and Tyrone in the hope they can make a breakthrough with Kevin. He's furious, but reluctantly joins so that he can assure them he doesn't need their help.

However, back at the Webster house, Jack finds the living room a mess and no food in the cupboards, so returns to school. He catches Abi and asks if he can stay with her for a few days to give his dad some space, something which leaves Kevin heartbroken.

Wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) tries to talk him down from the roof. ITV

He's consumed with guilt when he pulls a dirty 'World's Best Dad' mug out of the kitchen sink.

The following day, when Brian calls at the garage, he notes that the roof is leaking. He grabs an empty bottle of vodka and narrowly misses Brian, before making his way up on the top of the building.

As the neighbours stare up at him, Abi follows his path and attempts to help him down.

5. Jodie Ramsey keeps another secret from Shona Platt

Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) is quite the enigma. ITV

Shona is determined to get to the bottom of Jodie's mysterious behaviour and manages to retrieve a phone number for their Dad from one of his old mates, Bernard.

However, little does she realise, Jodie is listening in and manages to call Bernard first, asking him for a favour. She rushes out into Tim's taxi, leaving Shona and David confused as to where she could be jetting off to.

When she returns to No. 8, she checks nobody's about before pulling something from her bag.

What is Jodie hiding?

