❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
5 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Huge Debbie Webster secret exposed ahead of her sentencing
Kevin spirals, Todd faces another setback and Jodie is hiding something.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 27 January 2026 at 12:01 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad