❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Coronation Street villains at war as surprising feud emerges at Billy Mayhew's funeral in ITVX release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of Coronation Street, which airs on ITV1 at 8.30pm or can be streamed now on ITVX.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 28 January 2026 at 11:25 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad