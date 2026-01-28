Tensions are rising in Weatherfield, as beloved Coronation Street resident Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) was laid to rest.

Brocklebank's 11 year stint on the ITV soap came to an end earlier this month during an epic crossover episode with Emmerdale.

Billy was driving a minibus home from Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) wedding and crashed into a number of vehicles.

When he attempted to escape, twisted abuser Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) clipped his seatbelt back into the buckle and allowed the vehicle to ignite.

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) was guilt-ridden at the funeral. ITV

He's subsequently been left guilt-ridden by his actions, and earlier this week, boldly confessed his regrets when stood over Billy's coffin.

Little did Theo realise, someone was listening from the next room - Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard)!

Scheming Carl was clearly planning to use this information to his advantage, but in which way?

In today's episodes, the residents gathered to bid farewell to Billy. The procession was about to leave from Shuttleworth's funeral parlour when Carl approached Theo, telling him exactly what he'd overheard.

A stunned Theo had no way to retaliate, and was forced to walk off.

During the ceremony, Bishop Greg Townsend (Roger Bingham) called Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) to deliver his eulogy. Bidding farewell to his best friend and the only person who really knew about the abuse he's been suffering at the hands of Theo proved to be too much, and he broke down in tears.

Theo offered to give his own words, but in doing so, attempted to pass his guilt over to Todd.

Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) intended to play dirty. ITV

Meanwhile, at the Chariot Square Hotel, Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) was approached by three masked robbers, threatening him with a claw hammer and instructing him to open the safe.

They dragged him to the bar and he handed over the contents of the till, just as Carl raced into reception. A fight ensued and the burglars scarpered, but there was a further twist still to emerge.

After Billy's funeral, Theo spotted Carl chatting with the robbers in the ginnel beside the salon. He quickly snapped a picture of them, before going to confront his new rival.

The hotel burglary was staged by Carl. ITV

He assumed that Carl was dealing drugs, and told him he now had the upper hand with his photo. But Carl wasn't giving up without a fight, and said despite Theo's snivelling, "[Billy's] corpse would never forgive."

Theo decided to play dirty, and said if he told Todd, he'd end up in a box just like Billy.

Carl seemed somewhat unnerved after the encounter. Is he now regretting his involvement?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

