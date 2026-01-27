This article contains reference to domestic abuse and coercive control that some readers may find upsetting.

Ad

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) may have finally met his match in Coronation Street, potentially signalling an end to his reign of terror over partner Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

Their relationship got off to a rocky start when Theo disclosed the fact he'd been subjected to conversion therapy in the past, and as a result he resented his sexuality.

Regardless, Todd was infatuated and was unaware of the subtle, concerning changes in behaviour that he was beginning to display.

These disturbing actions ramped up when Theo smashed Todd's face into a mirror, forced him to partake in an intense fitness regime and became increasingly more erratic by the day.

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) hoped that Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) would help him escape Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) clutches.

In response, Todd purchased photo frames that contained hidden cameras, but this backfired when neighbours overheard a disturbance at their flat and called the police.

Theo played the victim, throwing himself through the coffee table, and when they returned home he noticed the device that was filming him.

There seemed to be light at the end of the tunnel for Todd when ex-boyfriend Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) noticed a series of bruises on his body.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

However, before he could put a plan into action to help Todd escape the abuse, a minibus he was driving collided with a series of other cars and ultimately exploded. In the moments prior to Billy's death, Theo clipped his seatbelt back into the buckle and prevented him from escaping.

This has left Theo guilt-ridden, watching Todd and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) grieve a man that he left to die.

Brocklebank left the show after 11 years. ITV

In today's instalment, the trio gathered in Preston's Petals to view the floral arrangements that had been made for the upcoming funeral. Summer burst out crying, with Todd struggling to comprehend that the ceremony was just days away.

They soon stumbled across Bishop Greg Townsend (Roger Bingham), and Theo wanted to address some concerns.

He spoke openly about his struggle with guilt, and the Bishop suggested that he's dealing with survivor's guilt and shouldn't blame himself. He also recommended speaking to God about his worries.

What will Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) do with the information? ITV

Later that day, Theo called by at the funeral parlour and was asked to keep an eye on the premises while George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) nipped to the garage around the corner.

This was the perfect opportunity for him to have some alone time with Billy's coffin, where he could speak openly about how much he regrets leaving him to die.

However, little did he realise, someone was listening in from the next room. A door slammed, and a panicked Theo rushed out into the street to investigate.

Just hiding out of view was Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) – but what will he do with the information, and is this the end of Theo?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.