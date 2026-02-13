Troubled teenager Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson Wale) has been arrested for attacking his teacher Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) in Coronation Street.

As viewers will recall, the incident took place on Christmas Day following a particularly awkward turkey dinner.

Daniel had recently began a new relationship with Will's athletics coach Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon), unaware that she is grooming her student. As a result, Will has seen Daniel as somewhat of a love rival, and tensions started to boil over.

After an eventful celebration, Daniel whispered in Will's ear that he knew he had a crush on Megan – but told him to leave romance to the adults. Shortly afterwards, he was found by Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman), badly beaten in the ginnel.

Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson Wale) is being groomed by teacher Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon). ITV

A small flashback showed that Will was responsible (obviously!) and grandmother Maggie (Pauline McLynn) had witnessed the assault from the Rovers bedroom window.

In today's episode, Daniel attended a restorative justice programme at the prison, and met up with the man who was wrongly imprisoned for the incident.

The man, who was homeless before being sent down, hobbled into the room and introduced himself. He explained that he had no recollection of committing the crime, but accepted the fact that Daniel's possessions had been found in his tent and therefore he must have done it.

Unconvinced, the teacher asked how long he'd been suffering with his injured leg and was surprised to hear it was a long-term condition. This directly contradicted the fact he had seen his attacker running away.

It soon became apparent that the man was just happy to be off the streets, and that he found prison to be a much warmer and safer environment to spend his days.

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) realised that Will was his Christmas Day attacker. ITV

Back at the Rovers, Daniel was intrigued when Maggie mentioned that Will had a "violent temper", and marched through into the back room to confront him. For the first time, he realised that Will was a perfect fit for the person he saw that night, and called the police.

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) was forced to tackle the youngster against the door when he tried to make an escape, as the horrified Driscoll family watched on. Struggling to contain her emotions, Megan began to sob.

Is Will about to be sent down?

