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7 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Todd Grimshaw reports evil Theo to the police, plus Roy Cropper left in grave danger
Todd makes a brave move, Debbie confronts Carl and Mal reports Kit.
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Published: Tuesday, 7 April 2026 at 12:01 am
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