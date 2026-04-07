One of Weatherfield's finest institutions goes up in flames next week, as an oblivious Roy Cropper (David Neilson) sleeps nearby.

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The Coronation Street residents are horrified to see smoke flowing out of the windows, but will he be ok?

Meanwhile, in a standalone episode, a badly beaten Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) heads to the police station to report Theo Silverton (James Cartwright). As we approach the big Corrie 'murder week', could he be the one who meets his maker?

There's trouble for Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) when son Carl (Jonathan Howard) deals a dilemma, and Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) reports Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) to the police for his assault.

Here's everything you need to know about the episodes of Coronation Street airing between Sunday, 12 and Friday 17 April.

7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Todd Grimshaw reports Theo Silverton to the police in special episode

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) heads to the police station. ITV

Still reeling from Carl’s claims that someone else may have been responsible for Billy’s death, Summer heads to question Theo about Billy’s final moments - but she’s blindsided when she discovers that he and Todd are planning a move to Belfast.

Later, over a drink, she shares her growing suspicion with Todd that Theo is the real culprit. The revelation leaves Todd with everything to process.

Concerned, Sarah fills George in on the situation and the pair join Summer in a bid to reach Todd. However, Theo thwarts their efforts, using the ring doorbell to spin a convincing lie that they’ve already left, with Todd supposedly paying for petrol.

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) has some answering to do... ITV

Inside the flat, Todd attempts to regain some control, persuading Theo to let him call Sarah to corroborate the story. Managing to convince her all is well, he bides his time while Theo steps away for a shower, seizing the opportunity to attempt an escape. But will he make it out?

Back at Redbank, Sarah is mid-conversation with Kit when the buzzer sounds. But who’s on the other side?

Sadly, pictures seem to suggest that Todd doesn't manage to get away. In a powerful standalone episode, he finally takes a stand, reporting Theo for assault and opening up to Lisa and Kit about months of coercive abuse.

Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) attempts to find some evidence - but will it go to plan? ITV

Meanwhile, as the truth about Theo’s violent behaviour begins to spread across Weatherfield, he realises his time is running out and becomes increasingly desperate to flee. Knowing that video evidence from Theo’s tablet could prove crucial, Sarah takes matters into her own hands, searching his van for the device.

She finds what she’s looking for - but could her actions make an already dangerous situation even worse?

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Later, George offers to accompany Todd back to the flat to collect his belongings, but when the buzzer sounds, Todd is sent into a panic and flees in tears. At No.11, Christina and Mary rally around him, but it’s Summer’s embrace that reveals the full extent of his ordeal, as Todd winces in pain.

Is this finally the end?

2. A fire rages through the cafe as Roy Cropper sleeps

Roy Cropper (David Neilson) has no idea that a fire has broken out. ITV

Feeling under the weather, Roy returns early from his bat watch meeting to find the flat without electricity.

Sending Jodie home for the day, he heads upstairs to rest. However, danger soon brews when Carla, Dev and Bernie notice smoke billowing from the flat above the café.

The residents watch in horror... ITV

With everyone assuming Roy is still out, the alarm is raised too late - and inside, Roy lies unconscious as smoke fills the room.

Will he be found in time?

3. George Shuttleworth considers selling the undertakers

George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) has had a difficult time of late. ITV

At the funeral parlour, a downbeat George confides in Glenda that he may be forced to sell the business to RestEasy at a knock-down price.

Unbeknownst to him, Christina is already hatching a secret plan, but what does she have in mind?

4. Debbie Webster demands answers from Carl



Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) confronts Carl (Jonathan Howard). ITV

Debbie gathers Christina, Glenda, Sally and Bernie with plans for a girls’ getaway, but the mood quickly sours when Bernie reveals Carl’s shocking offer to trade information about Billy’s death for a share of his life insurance.

Furious, Debbie confronts Carl over the allegation. After being summoned to the Streetcars flat, she pressures him for answers, but while he admits to hearing someone confess to Billy’s murder, he refuses to give names.

Disgusted, Debbie throws him out - but the stress takes its toll, and as she stares blankly ahead, Ryan realises she’s suffering another episode.

Later, he fills Ronnie in on the confrontation and its aftermath, leaving him to decide how to respond. Carl seeks Ronnie out at the hotel to revisit his earlier offer.

5. Mal Roper reports Kit Green for assault

At the station, Lisa informs Kit that Mal Roper has accused him of assault. Kit attempts to brush it off, insisting Mal is unhinged and targeting anyone linked to Bernie.

Though Lisa appears to accept his explanation, it’s clear she’s not entirely convinced.

Is this the end of Kit's policing career?

6. Eva Price tries to mend the fracture between Ben and Maggie Driscoll

Will Ben (Aaron McCusker) and Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) ever be the same again? ITV

In a bid to make things right, Eva gathers Ben, Ollie, Will and Maggie at the bistro, hoping to broker peace. When Steve and Cassie arrive, Ben extends an olive branch, inviting them to join as family tensions simmer.

Eva delivers a heartfelt speech in the hope of uniting everyone, but will it be enough?

Later, plans clash when Maggie announces a coffee morning with her friends at the Rovers, only for Eva to reveal she’s already booked a pamper session for Susie and her friends.

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) join the meal. ITV

Backed by Ben, Eva’s decision leaves Maggie deeply hurt.

Steve attempts to question Maggie about her past with Jim, but she shuts him down. Ben then encourages Steve to join him for a drink and a game of darts - though it’s clear he has more on his mind than just friendly competition.

7. Jodie Ramsey causes a Platt family fallout

What has Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) done this time? ITV

Still searching in vain for her missing police badge, Lisa heads off to work unaware of what’s brewing elsewhere.

At No.8, David chats to Gail on the phone, wishing her a happy birthday, but admits they can’t afford the new tablet Lily wants. Listening in, Jodie’s interest is piqued, and she soon begins to form a plan.

Before long, her actions spark a feud within the family, threatening to drive a wedge between them.

What has Jodie done this time?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

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