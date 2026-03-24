Creepy Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) has had a 'sudden flashback' in Coronation Street – seemingly remembering who it was that attacked him.

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The issue is that he hasn't reported the right man, and is now hoping that his latest move will give him a chance to make a move on Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove).

The two met one another at the Chariot Square Hotel, both drowning their sorrows at the bar before retiring to his bedroom. Bernie ordered drugs, and he tried to make a move on her.

She immediately pulled away, asserting that she was committed to husband Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin), and left the room. After continuing the party into the night, she was found passed out in a nightclub toilet.

Mal then showed up at Roy's Rolls, having been employed as an electrician to fix some dodgy wiring in the flat above. Bernie was horrified to discover he'd be working alongside her, and made it clear that he should keep his distance.

Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) was accused of attacking Mal Roper (Tim Treloar). ITV

After he bared his soul to her, saying he hadn't forgotten their 'kiss', she warned him to leave or she'd kill him. In true soapy style, he was attacked just hours later.

Bernie was arrested, but she protested her innocence.

Viewers later discovered that her son, Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), was responsible. His worst fears were realised last week when a witness stepped forward and recognised him as the culprit.

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Thinking on his feet, Kit dealt a vicious blackmail deal: stay quiet, or he'd ensure his license of the local boozer would be revoked.

However, in today's episode, Mal flipped the situation on its head. Kit was summoned to the station by colleague Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), who revealed that he'd remembered who had attacked him.

Lisa explained that according to his account, it was actually Dev who was responsible. Kit was in disbelief as his stepfather was arrested and brought in for questioning, while a horrified Bernie contemplated breaching her son's trust and reporting him.

What will Bernie do?

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