Groomer Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) has lost the only person who trusted her in Coronation Street – boyfriend Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

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Earlier this week, after Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) addressed his concerns about her relationship with classmate Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale), and she was promptly arrested. Megan has remained insistent that there was no foul play, and that she had knocked back Will's advances.

He has agreed with her story, still hoping that a day will come where they can run away together and raise their unborn baby.

The Driscolls were left sickened when Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) found pregnancy vitamins among Megan's belongings, and came to the conclusion that she had lied about an abortion to hide the fact that Daniel wasn't the child's father.

In today's episode, Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) interviewed Daniel at the station, hoping that he would be able to shed some light and might have had some suspicions of his own. Unfortunately, he said that he believed his girlfriend had only ever been professional and that Will was the instigator of the matter.

Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) refused to prove that Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) wasn't the father of her child. ITV

She agreed, and was taken aback when her pregnancy was mentioned. She assured Kit that Will was not the father, and that the only reason she'd kept the news from Daniel was because she was unsure whether he wanted to become a parent again.

Kit said that the only real way to prove her innocence would be to do a DNA test, though lawyer Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) reminded him that she couldn't be forced to undertake the assessment. Megan stayed firm, and said that she wouldn't do it as she had nothing to hide.

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Meanwhile, the floor fell from beneath Daniel's feet as Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) revealed Megan's pregnancy. He charged over to the Chariot Square Hotel, and was in disbelief when she refused to follow his wishes and complete the DNA test.

He spelled out that – until she did – their relationship was over.

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) was left disgusted by Megan's behaviour. ITV

Enraged, he then raced back to the Rovers Return and asserted that nephew Adam needed to drop her from his client list. A war of words ensued, and the Driscolls told the men to take their disagreement outside.

Will Adam put his professional life before his family life?

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