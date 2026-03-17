Wedding bells could be ringing out in Coronation Street – but it’s not a happy occasion for Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

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After months of domestic abuse at the hands of his vile partner Theo, he’s left completely blindsided by a ‘romantic surprise’ that he has up his sleeve. Having been lured to the registry office, Todd is thrown in an impossible situation and is told they can get married today.

Meanwhile, the Driscolls try to come to terms with the fact Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) could be carrying their son Will's (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) baby, and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) is hauled into the police station for questioning.

Here's a look at the episodes of Coronation Street airing between Monday 23 and Thursday 26 March.

5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Theo Silverton lures Todd Grimshaw to the registry office



Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) has a plan up his sleeve for Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce). ITV

Having quietly sabotaged Todd’s marathon preparations by drugging his drink, Theo casually joins Sarah, James, Gemma and Chesney at the tram stop and claims he knocked on Todd’s door but got no answer, so assumes that he must already be on his way to the start line.

In reality, Todd wakes feeling groggy and disoriented, before the awful truth dawns on him that he’s slept through the marathon entirely. He's mortified when Theo returns to the cobbles triumphantly clutching a medal.

Theo persuades him to let him in, and as Todd despairs over letting everyone down, he pulls him into a comforting hug.

Todd realises that he's missed the marathon. ITV

George later treads carefully as he suggests to Todd that his relationship might not be good for him. Over lunch, Theo puts on a charming act, assuring George and Christina that he’s a changed man and that Todd’s happiness now comes first.

George's mask soon mask slips and he tells Christina they need to keep Theo on side for now.

Soon after, Theo announces he has a surprise in store and blindfolds Todd, leading him straight into the register office, where Gary and Maria are waiting. Producing two wedding rings, he reveals they never actually cancelled their wedding… meaning they can still go ahead with today. Faced with this bombshell, Todd is left utterly shell-shocked.

What will Todd do? ITV

What will he do?

The following day, Todd wakes with a pounding headache after the previous day’s chaos. Theo, unimpressed by his mood, heads out for a run while George drops by for a cup of tea. When Theo returns, he assumed that Todd is in the bathroom and begins shouting cruel insults through the door.

Moments later, Todd walks in - just as George emerges from the bathroom, having heard everything. Theo is quietly horrified.

Has the truth been exposed?

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2. Dev Alahan is questioned about the attack on Mal Roper

Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) is accused of attacking Mal Roper (Tim Treloar). ITV

Dev and Bernie return from their holiday and are shocked to see Mal announcing that he’s planning to stick around for the foreseeable future.

Soon after, he pays a visit to the police station, claiming he’s experienced a sudden flashback and now remembers who attacked him - it's Dev! As we know, Kit is the real culprit, and after being summoned by Lisa to the station, he's nervous.

Dev is interviewed about the attack, while a worried Bernie confides in Gemma that her brother was the one responsible. With suspicion falling on Dev, Bernie fears the only way to save her husband may be to expose her own son.

Mal makes it clear that he's going nowhere. ITV

Kit, however, reassures her there’s no evidence linking Dev to the attack. This means that, for now, neither of them has anything to worry about.

Later, at the Chariot Square Hotel, Ryan watches with concern as Bernie slips down a corridor, knocks on a bedroom door and quietly disappears inside. In the room, Mal tells Bernie that simply being in the same room as her means everything to him before patting the bed and inviting her to sit beside him.

Struggling to mask her revulsion, Bernie faces an agonising choice to save her marriage.

Will she go through with Mal's proposal?

3. The Driscolls reel over Megan Walsh's baby

Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker) is worried about son Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale). ITV

Ben gathers the family together to discuss the growing tension surrounding Megan’s baby, and her stubborn refusal to take a DNA test. When Will leaps to Megan’s defence, Maggie finally loses her patience and erupts in anger.

Hoping to help Will open up, Ben persuades him to attend a counselling session to talk about his relationship with his teacher. But when Kit later reveals that forensic checks on Will’s and Megan’s phones show nothing illegal, Ben and Eva are left despairing at the lack of answers.

Meanwhile, Daniel urges Sam to tell the police everything he knows, insisting Megan deserves to be punished. But Hope quickly plants seeds of doubt, warning Sam that Daniel and Megan might actually be working together and that trusting him could be a mistake.

Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) is refusing to have a DNA test. ITV

The teen later confides in Hope that he's thrown away his phone after suspecting Daniel is tracking his emails.

Later, when Will admits he’s become a laughing stock at school, Eva becomes increasingly concerned for his wellbeing, and Ben opens up to Steve and Tim, admitting he feels he’s let Will down and that trusting Megan was a terrible mistake.



4. Adam Barlow worries for the future of his business



Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) has to make a big decision. ITV

Adam admits to Alya that the firm is losing clients following the recent data breach. As the pressure mounts, Annie threatens to take her business elsewhere unless things improve.

Determined not to lose her, Adam offers a tempting compromise: a no win, no fee deal in the hope of keeping her on their books.



What does this mean for George, who she's building a case against?

5. Carla Connor struggles to juggle baby Connie with work



Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances-Brown) offers to babysit baby Connie. ITV

Betsy and Dylan step in to babysit Connie while Carla and Lisa head off to work. With the infant fast asleep, the pair relax on the sofa and soon end up snuggling together.

Will they betray the child's best interests for an afternoon alone?

Later, Jodie offers to take over looking after Connie, reassuring Carla that she’s fully qualified and more than capable of helping out. But as we know, Jodie is probably the last person who can be trusted!

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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